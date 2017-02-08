Police in Charles County Make Quick Arrest in Yesterday’s Bank Robbery

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have charged Mortimer Mumpford Wade, 20, of Accokeek, with armed robbery, assault, and theft in connection with the bank robbery that occurred on February 7, 2017, at the Old Line Bank in Waldorf.

Through investigation, Wade was identified as the suspect.

Investigators served a search warrant at Wade’s residence and recovered evidence linking him to the case.

Wade was arrested by Prince George’s County police officers in Laurel during a traffic stop earlier today and was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he is being detained.

Det. J. Feldman is investigating.

_________

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at approximately 10:55 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Old Line Bank at 2955 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a bank robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon. The teller complied and the suspect fled in a silver colored car.

Investigators are pursuing leads. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. E. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

