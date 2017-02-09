St. Mary’s County Traffic Advisory: Thursday, Feb. 9 – Friday, Feb. 10

Beginning Thursday, February 9, 2017, motorists should anticipate slow moving traffic, turning vehicles, foot traffic and an abundance of public safety vehicles from multiple jurisdictions in the Hollywood and Leonardtown areas from 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. during prayers for Nolan Scully.

Additionally, on Friday, February 10, 2017, there will be heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in Leonardtown Square and along Hollywood Road until approximately 2 p.m. when the funeral procession travels from Hollywood Road to Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown for a private service.

