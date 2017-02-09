St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

On February 9, 2017, at approximately 11:23 AM, patrol officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Radio Station Way for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree. The operator of the vehicle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2010 Ford Edge operated by Patrica Ann Smith, 55, of Charlotte Hall, MD was traveling south on Point Lookout Road in the area of Radio Station Way when for unknown reasons Smith’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle continued off the road until it struck a tree. Neither speed nor alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact Sgt. William Watters at 240-925-6573.

