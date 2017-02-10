Mary Isabelle Chaney, 94, of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 5, 2017 at her home with her loving daughter at her side.

She was born April 2, 1922 in Charlestown, WV to the late Joseph Baker and Ida Elizabeth Locke McCauley.

On October 12, 1941, she married her beloved husband, James G. Chaney. She celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage before his death in August 1988. She was employed for 19 years at the Naval Research Lab as a dedicated secretary in Washington, D.C. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD, St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD, and Catholic Daughters

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela M. Chaney of Hollywood, MD. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Effie Virginia Grams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Raymond Schmidt at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43297 St. John’s Road, Hollywood. Interment will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. in St. John Francis Regis Catholic Cemetery, 43297 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to St. Mary’s County Animal Welfare League, Post Office Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.