Gerald E. Johnson of Millsboro, DE died at his residence on February 6, 2017, two days before his 78th birthday surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 59 years Frances Johnson. Gerald “Jerry” was born on February 8, 1939 in Washington D.C. to the late James C. Johnson and the late Eileen M. Brown-Speorl. Jerry worked for 45 years as a printer, retiring from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington D.C. in 2005. Jerry had a strong catholic faith and loved his family very much. Jerry’s hobbies included fishing, boating, gardening, and repairing anything needed to be fixed. Jerry especially enjoyed growing gardenia bushes and giving the gardenia flowers to many people. Jerry also enjoyed eating crabs, drinking beer, and being at the beach with his family. Some of Jerry’s favorite sayings were, “hanging in there”, “doing the best I can”, and “I’m bad.” Gerald was predeceased by his brother Raymond A. Johnson (Nancy) of Delaware. He is survived by his loving wife Frances Johnson and his children Valerie Trumbull (Bill), Denise Warwick (Charlie), Brenda Thompson (Charles), and Timothy Johnson; brother, James E. Johnson (Carolyn); ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

Family will receive friends for Gerald’s visitation on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5-8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral service will be at 10am on Friday, February 10, 2017 at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660 with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be: Andrew Thompson, Ryan Thompson, and Chris Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Chad Gagnon.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Delaware, Hospice Center 100 Patriots Way Milford, DE 19963.