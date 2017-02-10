Margaret Ann Barricklow, 69, of Hughesville, Maryland, passed away on February 7, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on February 16, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Alphonsus Mills Nelson and Ella Thompson Nelson.

Margaret worked as a Nursing Assistant prior to becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed working in the yard, especially raking leaves; crabbing, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing cards, travelling, especially her trip to Niagra Falls and hanging out at the pool.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Darrell Barricklow and 13 brothers and sisters, Margaret is survived by her children, Michael Quade (Kristine) and Joyce Graves (Thomas Norsworthy); 2 grandchildren; Michael and Chelsea and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Edith Wenk, George (Jean) Nelson, Ethel (Joe) Cooper, Agnes (Tucker) Brown, Catherine (Jimmy) Tuner, Betty Russell and Frankie (Evelyn) Nelson. Escorting Margaret to her final resting place are Michael A. Quade, Bryan Guy, Tam Nguyen, Tommy Norsworthy, Keith Wood and John Hayes.

Family will receive friends for Margaret’s Life Celebration on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 3PM-6PM with the prayer service beginning at 6PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Father Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30PM at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20604.

Immediately following the burial, the family would like to invite everyone to attend the repast at Green Manor Farm, 38250 New Market Turner Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659 which has been graciously donated by Jeffrey Hayes.

Memorial donations in Margaret’s name may be made to: Angels Watch, Catholic Charities, 924 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 or Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Arrangements by Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A.