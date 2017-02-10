Joanne Evans Hall, 79, of Bushwood, MD passed away February 5, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born on June 9, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary Minerva Evans Sievertson and Allen Winfred Sievertson. Joanne was the loving wife of George Leo Hall, Sr., whom she married on August 11, 1955 in Mechanicsville, MD. She is survived by her children: George Hall, Jr. of Bushwood, MD, Debbie Ammann (Joe) of Bushwood, MD, Kathy Schindler (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, 9 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren and her sister, Mary Lou Keller of Pittsburgh, PA.

Joanne graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1955. She retired as an Accounts Manager from St. Mary’s Hospital. Joanne was a member of 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary prayers at 7:15 in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 9:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Pallbearers will be: George Hall, III, Joe Ammann, Jr., Patrick Ammann, Merle Rusaw, Thomas Hall, Jr., and Joe Ramos, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be: The members of 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Arrangements provided by Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home P.A. Leonardtown, MD.