Catherine Ann Thomas, 58, of La Plata, MD passed away on February 8, 2017 at the University of MD Charles Regional Center in La Plata, MD.

Born in Baltimore, MD on May 5, 1958 to the late Steven Thomas and the late Dora Thomas, Catherine is also preceded in death by her son, Charlie Thomas; and daughter, Jennette Louise Thomas. Catherine is survived by her companion, Eugene Thomas; daughters, LaQuita Thomas and Terri Proctor; brother, John Cole and his wife, Emma; sister, Mary Alice “Tina” Thomas and her husband, Wayne; grandchildren, JaQuan Thomas, JaShaun Thomas and Deion McKinney; nieces, Laura and Ethel; nephew, Wayne, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Catherine was a member of St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching football, game shows, cooking shows, Judge Judy, The Young and the Restless and Law & Order. Catherine also liked to play cards and cook in her spare time.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 9AM to 11AM at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church (11555 St. Mary’s Church Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622); where a Funeral Mass will start at 11AM. Interment to be held at a later date.