WANTED: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for crimes against commercial businesses, to include gas stations and liquor stores, located in Calvert County.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact Det. Sarah Jernigan at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau, 410-535-2800 ext. 2772 or by email at jernigse@co.cal.md.us.

