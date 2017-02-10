WANTED: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for crimes against commercial businesses, to include gas stations and liquor stores, located in Calvert County.
If anyone has any additional information, please contact Det. Sarah Jernigan at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau, 410-535-2800 ext. 2772 or by email at jernigse@co.cal.md.us.
Who ever you are get hold of the ACLU and CASA people and explain how the police are making you do this. They need the information to further their efforts to blame your actions on the police.