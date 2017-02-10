Great Mills Man Indicted on Gun and Drug Charges

Antwaun Marquis Somerville, 27, of Great Mills, was indicted and subsequently arrested pursuant to an investigation that occurred on November 27, 2016.

During the incident, Antwaun Somerville reportedly pointed a handgun at a female acquaintance while he was following her in a separate vehicle as she was attempting to elude him. Deputies from the Patrol Division located Somerville in the area and he was found to be in possession of three (3) handguns, more than 120 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and packaging material indicating an intent to distribute the controlled dangerous substance.

As the investigation continued, Deputies discovered an active protective between Somerville and the female victim which prohibits Somerville from contacting the victim. Somerville was arrested on scene, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center at which time he was held with no bond.

The facts of the investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary’s County at which time an indictment was issued for Somerville, charging him with first and second degree assault, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a regulated firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime. He was arrested and held without bond on February 8, 2017.

