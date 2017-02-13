UPDATE: Grandmother in Lusby Held Without Bond in Poisoning 1-Year-Old Grandson

UPDATE: A booking photo has been added.

UPDATE: According to court documents, Judith Anne Tetrealt, 55 of Lusby was arrested and charged with with:

Child Abuse 1st Degree

Child Abuse 2nd Degree

Assault 1st Degree

Poison/Attempt to Poison

Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Neglect of a Minor

Tetrealt appeared before a District Court Commissioner and is currently being held on a no-bond status at the Calvert County Detention Center. Tetrealt will appear before a District Court Judge for a bail hearing. Tetrealt also has a preliminary court hearing set for March 13, 2017, in Prince Frederick District Court.

2/11/2017: On Friday February 10, 2017, the Maryland Department of Child Protective Services called the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to report a child that appeared to have been poisoned.

Detectives learned that on February 9, 2017, a mother rushed a 1-year-old boy to Calvert Memorial Hospital.

An investigation determined the child had earlier been in the care of his grandmother in her Lusby residence. A short time after the mother picked the infant up he appeared to be very lethargic and was exhibiting symptoms of being poisoned. She immediately rushed the child to the emergency room. The medical staff began treating the infant by administering several doses of Naloxone. The infant was eventually transferred to the Georgetown University Medial Center for further evaluation.

It was determined the child was suffering from a methadone overdose. He was treated extensively for the overdose and was monitored for cardiac and respiratory issues. The medical staff listed the child in critical/acute status.

Based on the investigation the grandmother in this case has been charged on a warrant with Child Abuse 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The Grandmother was arrested on the warrant at her residence a short time ago without incident.

At this time Police are not releasing the name of the Grandmother.

