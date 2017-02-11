Evelyn Wohlfort Ehrmantraut, 85, of Lusby, MD, Luceat lux vestra – “Let Your Light Shine”, passed away on February 8, 2017 surrounded by her family at her side.

She was born to the late Henry J. Wohlfort and Veronica J. (Hartmanowski) Wohlfort in Baltimore, MD in April, “That Month – A Bunny Came.”

Evelyn met the love of her life, Dr. Wilfred R. “Bud” Ehrmantraut in Ocean City, MD and they were married at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Baltimore, MD in 1964. Evelyn enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time with them at the beach. But most of all, she loved being with her children and grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her children,Wilfred R. Ehrmantraut, Jr., M.D and his wife Michele and daughter, Mary Southard and her husband Kenneth; grandchildren, Ashley Lynn Ehrmantraut, Wilfred R. Ehrmantraut, III, Jonathan Ehrmantraut, Andrew Ehrmantraut, Emily Southard and Michael Southard; and brother, Richard Wohlfort. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred “Bud” Ehrmantraut in 1998; and her siblings, Henry Wohlfort and Barbara Wohlfort Bremer.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 17, 2016 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 225 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, P.O. Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.