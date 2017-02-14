Second Suspect in Murder of Lexington Park Woman in Custody

February 14, 2017
Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf

Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf

Homicide suspect, Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf, turned himself into Charles County sheriff’s detectives late Monday, February 13, 2017, evening.

He was charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Miaquita Gray who was shot and killed on February 4, 2017.

He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

More information will be released later today.

Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf

Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf

 

This entry was posted on February 14, 2017 at 7:30 am and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Second Suspect in Murder of Lexington Park Woman in Custody

  1. Keep it Real on February 14, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Arrogant and ignorant.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.