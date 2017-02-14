Second Suspect in Murder of Lexington Park Woman in Custody
Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf
Homicide suspect, Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf, turned himself into Charles County sheriff’s detectives late Monday, February 13, 2017, evening.
He was charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Miaquita Gray who was shot and killed on February 4, 2017.
He is being held at the Charles County Detention Center.
More information will be released later today.
