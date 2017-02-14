Lloyd (Jerry) Earl Brown, 77, of Valley Lee passed away Tuesday, February 7th, 2017.

Son of the late Lloyd Brown, Sr. and late Alice Mildred Brown of Leonardtown, MD. Jerry was born July 29, 1939 in Leonardtown MD.

He was a graduate of Leonardtown High School 1957. He received his Bachelor of Science from Western Maryland College in 1961 and later obtained his Masters in Computer Science.

Jerry was in the U.S. Army at Ft Sill, Oklahoma before returning home to start his career at the Patuxent River Naval Air Test Center as a Computer Scientist, retiring in 1997 after 37 years of service. He was an avid reader and truly loved American history, particularly the Civil War and WWII. Jerry was an extremely talented wood worker making numerous treasured pieces of furniture for family and friends. Jerry was very active in his church at St. Georges Episcopal and later the Church of the Redeemer. An enthusiastic sports fan, he loved the Orioles, Redskins, Capitals and the Maryland Terps. Jerry enjoyed spending time at his Shore House on the Potomac River, Lanes Beach with family and friends.

In addition to his faithful companion Martha Fischer, Jerry is survived by his daughter Julie Brown-Rund of Elkridge, MD and her husband Bob Rund; son Jeffery Brown of Valley Lee and his wife Marcia Brown; brother Willard Brown of Millsboro, DE; and grandchildren Kristen and Josh Brown, Clay and Will Rund.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Civil War Trusts or the Wildlife Fund.