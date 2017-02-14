Sean Michael Reingruber, 38, of Indian Head, MD died February 6, 2017 in Bryans Road, MD. Sean was born in Fairfax, VA on October 31, 1978 to Michael Reingruber and the late Mary Menard Reingruber. Sean started his own roofing and siding business. He started his own construction company at age 19 and met his wife at age 17. Family was everything to him. Sean enjoyed golf, fishing, family vacations, boating and spending time with his children. He loved the Lord and tried to enjoy life to the fullest. He always had a smile and made friends wherever he went. Sean was very proud of his loving bond with his wife.

Sean was predeceased by his mother, Mary Reingruber. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Kate Reingruber; father, Michael E. Reingruber; stepmother, Christine L. Thomas, Stepfather, Fred W. Briggs; sons, Dustin M. Reingruber, John W. Alvarado; daughters, Kayla M. Alvarado, Addie G. Reingruber; in-laws, Bonnie J. Lockwood, Bill Lockwood, Debra Lockwood; brother, Christian K. Thomas, Eric J. Reingruber; sisters Rachel N. Thomas, Kyle N. Thomas; sisters-in-law, Rebekah J. Chaney, Mary E. Lockwood and many other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends for Sean’s Life Celebration on February 15, 2017 from 5PM to 8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10AM at Encounter Christian Center, Charlotte Hall, MD with Pastor Morales officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be: Dustin Reingruber, John Alvarado, Eric Reingruber, Christian Thomas, Michael Cassidy, & T. Bailey Thomas.