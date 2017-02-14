Mary Ozella Lacey, 90, of Abell, MD, died February 10, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD.

Mary was born April 17, 1926 in Dynard, MD to the late Catherine E. Harris Thompson and Louis Marshall Thompson.

Mary (Dickie) married Joseph Robert Lacey on May 3, 1943 in Bushwood, MD. Together they spent 70 wonderful years of marriage before his death in December, 2013. Mary was a housewife, farmer and restored antique furniture for a living. She enjoyed to crab and yard sale for antiques. She loved to dance and was a former member of the Country Music Club. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children: Bernard Aloysius Lacey (Tina) of Abell, MD, Robert Thomas Lacey of Columbia, MD, Sharon Ann Choate of District Heights, MD, Joseph Leroy Lacey (Laura) of Abell, MD, and Sandra Lee Massari (John) of Lincoln University, PA; sisters: Gertrude Osborne of King George, VA and Susan Vallandingham (Joe) of Bushwood, MD; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her siblings: Catherine Hall, Louis Thompson and Louise Bryant.

Family will receive friends for Mary’s Life Celebration on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Anthony Lickteig on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Angels, 21340 Colton’s Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.