Patricia Ann “Patty” Smith, 55, of Charlotte Hall, MD, died February 9, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD.

Patty worked in Food Service, with many different restaurants, for more than 25 years and was of the Nazarene faith. She loved bowling and collecting porcelain dolls and snowmen. She enjoyed doing all types of arts and crafts, especially crocheting. She liked solving word puzzles, cooking, and playing cards with her friends. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.

Patty was the daughter of Conard Lee Summerfield and the late Ruth Carol Cobb Summerfield.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Dale Summerfield.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, of 30 years, William Walter Smith, Jr.; one daughter, Susan Marie Sloan, and her husband Ryan; two brothers, David R. Summerfield and Rodney K. Summerfield; two sisters Dinah Sigmon, and her husband Ed, and Nancy Woltman, and her husband Ray; and one grandson, Brandon Lee Murphy.

Friends received on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 5-8pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646, where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11am. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Memorials in Patty’s name are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.