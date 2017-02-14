Theo Walter (Ted) Karwasinski died peacefully at his home on the Nanjemoy Creek in Welcome, Maryland on February 6, 2017.

He was born in Niagara Falls, New York in 1927 and joined the United Stated Marine Corps after graduation from high school. After being honorably discharged, he attended Georgetown University where he graduated from the School of Foreign Service in 1949. He worked for the Washington, DC Evening Star newspaper before joining the United States Central Intelligence Agency where he served as an analyst and later as head of the Eastern European Desk. Upon his retirement, he was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal in recognition of his exceptional achievements in his 28 years of service.

He lived briefly in Washington, DC and then moved to Charles County, Maryland, residing in Waldorf and La Plata. He enjoyed country life, having purchased a tobacco farm in Dentsville, where he lived for several years. Later, he and his wife, Mary Ellen Williams Karwasinski, fulfilled a lifetime dream by purchasing a farm on the Nanjemoy Creek.

His passion for golf started when he caddied as a young boy. He was an avid golfer at Hawthorne Country Club, where he made three holes-in-one. A past member of the Board of Directors, he was also an Honorary Lifetime Member.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by loving daughters Katherine (Mrs. George H.) Miles, Ann (Mrs. Terry) Page, Elizabeth (Mrs. William) van Etten, and Joan (Mrs. William) Zantzinger, son-in-law Steven Fuchs, and 12 grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter, Gwynn Karwasinski Fuchs.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Smile Train and Doctors Without Borders.