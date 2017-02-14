Rena Kim Inderrieden, 86, of Waldorf, Maryland, died Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Born January 29, 1931 in Osaka, Japan, Rena was the daughter of the late Dong Wi and Soon Bae Kim. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years Herman Oliver Inderrieden, and sister Young-Hee Han.

Rena is survived by her son, Charles and his wife Michele Inderrieden, White Plains, Maryland; grandchildren Alison and Jacob; brothers Choong-Hwan Kim (Kwang-Ju), Seoul, Korea; David Kim (Shirley), California; Kyue-Hwan Kim (Oon-Hee), New York; sister Namhi Chong (Sang-Soon), White Plains, Maryland; brother-in-law, Young-Soo Han; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews.

Rena grew up in South Korea and graduated from Sang-Myung Women’s University with a Bachelors Degree in Korean Language and Literature. She met her husband while he was stationed with the Army in Korea. She was employed as a Services/Vending Supervisor for AAFES at Andrews AFB Exchange until her retirement.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, playing Bingo, crabbing and fishing, and watching football.

Visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Service (La Plata, Maryland), February 24, 2017 from 4-7PM with services at 6PM. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Raymond Funeral Home, La Plata, MD.