James Anthony “Jimmy” Nasella, Jr., 67

James Anthony “Jimmy” Nasella, Jr., age 67 of Cobb Island, Maryland, died February 7, 2017.

Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam era, and was a retired baker at Safeway. He was an avid Redskins and Washington Nationals fan. He loved being at the beach with his family and grandkids, shopping, and craft fairs with his wife. He also enjoyed working on his yard and veggie garden and going to family cookouts.

He was the son of James Anthony Nasella, Sr. and Eileen Bertha Nasella. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Charles H. Woodward II and his siblings, Sharon Lee Hignite and Edward James Nasella.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lynn Ann Nasella; his daughter, Shannon M. White and husband Ricky; his brothers, Stephen E. Nasella and Thomas J. Nasella; his grandkids, Kayla A. White, Noah A. White, Charles H. Woodward III, Ashton A. White, Aydan M. Woodward, Londyn R. White, and Kennady M. Woodward; his nieces, Sandra Fleming; and his nephew, Roy Fleming Sr. He is also survived by additional nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Friends received on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery in Wayside, Maryland with full Army Honors.

Memorials in Jimmy’s name are asked to Cobb Island Baptist Church, 17068 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island, Maryland 20625.