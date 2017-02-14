Carl Benjamin “Benny” Berry Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland, died at his home on February 7, 2017. He was 69 years old.

Born on August 6, 1947 in La Plata, MD, he was the son of the late Grace Hamilton and Carl Benjamin Berry. Benny had his own home repair business was a member of the Waldorf Moose. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, showing off his 1968 Corvette and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his brother George “Puggy” Schneider.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Gail Berry; step-father George Schneider; children Carl “Benji” Berry III and his wife Karen, Kevin Spillman, Larry G. McLean Jr. and his wife Wendy, Amy V. Cooksey and her husband Bernie; Tammy Sapp and her husband Rodney, Kelli Wiley and her husband Phil, John C. Berry and his wife Jenns; siblings Lena Bledsoe, James Earl Berry and Thomas L. “Sonny” Berry: grandchildren Nikki, K. W., Krystin, Danielle, Lindsay, Karl, Amelia, Matthew, Rachel, Angel, Kourtney, Karly, Ryan, Brendan; great grandchildren Keegan, Kaden, Veyda; also by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 10 AM until 12 Noon with services to begin at 12 Noon at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions may be in memory of Benny Berry, made to the Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603.