Pomfret Man Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges After Traffic Stop

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 9:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Lombard Drive and Lexington Drive in Waldorf after observing a violation.
Upon approaching the car, officers detected the odor of marijuana.
Officers recovered 15 bags of marijuana and a variety of prescription drugs inside the vehicle.
Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.
Pfc. C. Chamblee is investigating.
Can pot heads and drug dealers not wait until they are in their house before they smoke a joint? Maybe they don’t realize, or are too stupid to realize, how much that stuff stinks up everything in the vicinity of where they are smoking it. Oh well, I guess intelligence is not a requirement for being a drug dealer.