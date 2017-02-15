Pomfret Man Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges After Traffic Stop

February 15, 2017
Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret

Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 9:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Lombard Drive and Lexington Drive in Waldorf after observing a violation.

Upon approaching the car, officers detected the odor of marijuana.

Officers recovered 15 bags of marijuana and a variety of prescription drugs inside the vehicle.

Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Pfc. C. Chamblee is investigating.

Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret

Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret

 

This entry was posted on February 15, 2017 at 8:58 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Pomfret Man Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges After Traffic Stop

  1. Anonymous on February 15, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Can pot heads and drug dealers not wait until they are in their house before they smoke a joint? Maybe they don’t realize, or are too stupid to realize, how much that stuff stinks up everything in the vicinity of where they are smoking it. Oh well, I guess intelligence is not a requirement for being a drug dealer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.