Pomfret Man Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges After Traffic Stop

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, at approximately 9:25 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Lombard Drive and Lexington Drive in Waldorf after observing a violation.

Upon approaching the car, officers detected the odor of marijuana.

Officers recovered 15 bags of marijuana and a variety of prescription drugs inside the vehicle.

Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Pfc. C. Chamblee is investigating.

