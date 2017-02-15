2017 Visitors Guide Showcases Why Calvert County Is a Favorite Destination

The 2017 Calvert County Visitors Guide is now available. Use the Visitors Guide to find information on shopping, restaurants and visitor attractions like Calvert Cliffs State Park, Breezy Point Beach & Campground, Calvert Marine Museum, Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, the Patuxent Wine Trail and many other fun and fascinating attractions.

The guide also features contact information and details on charter boating, marinas, boat ramps, campgrounds, golf courses, antique stores and accommodations as well as a listing of major events throughout the year. Whether you come to comb for shark’s teeth or tour historic churches, discover amazing adventures and unspoiled beauty in Southern Maryland’s Calvert County.

To receive free copies of the 2017 Visitors Guide or for more information on county attractions and events, please contact the Calvert County, Maryland, Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or via email at info@ecalvert.com.

