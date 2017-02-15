Hoyer: Paid Family Leave is Pro-Family, Pro-Children & Good for Our Country

This afternoon, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) delivered remarks at a press conference with Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), Congressman Don Beyer (VA-08) and Congressman Jamie Raskin (MD-08) on the reintroduction of the Federal Employees Paid Parental Leave Act (FEPPLA). Below is a transcript of his remarks:

“Thank you [Rep.] Carolyn Maloney for your continued leadership. I am so pleased to be here with Carolyn Maloney from the state of New York, who has been a champion.

“This bill is pro-family, it is pro-moms, it is pro-children, and yes, it is pro-dads, as well.

“I am pleased to be here with Tony Reardon, one of the great leading advocates of fighting for women and their rights, and their benefits, for a long time. Thank you, Tony Reardon. I’m glad to be here with Teresa Oberti, who is going to speak in just a minute. And with my colleagues [Reps.] Don Beyer and Jamie Raskin, and our cold holder of the poster board.

“Donald Trump has said that he wants to make it easier for parents – or mothers, at least – to take time off when they have children. But the policies he and his Republican allies have embraced do nothing to help new parents take the time they need to bond with their children. Not just the time they need, the time the children need.

“Many of the leading private sector companies already provide their employees with paid parental and family leave – but employees without paid leave are forced to use what few vacation days and sick days they have accrued. If we’re going to encourage more private sector businesses to adopt paid leave policies, we ought to set an example as one of the largest employers in the world, by doing so for the federal workforce.

“At the same time, we owe a great deal more to the hardworking men and women of the federal workforce than they are receiving, particularly amid the pay freezes, hiring freezes, and benefit cuts they’ve had to endure.

“Adopting this legislation would help us retain the best workers we have and recruit other talented Americans to serve their country in the civilian federal workforce. Because we are competing for the best talent with companies not only here, but around the world that have these leave policies already in place.

“This bill would help American workers across the country. Let’s not forget that 85% of the federal workforce lives outside the Washington metropolitan area. It will benefit workers in every Congressional district in the country. Promoting paid leave policies is good for employers too, helping them retain talented workers and making their workforce more productive.

“So we’re urging our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and this is a bipartisan bill, to join us in supporting this legislation. And I encourage Republicans and the Trump Administration to work with us on this issue if they really believe that paid parental leave ought to be a priority. Again, pro-family, pro-children, pro-moms, pro-dads, good for them and good for our country. Thank you Carolyn Maloney.”