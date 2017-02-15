Dameron Man Arrested for Distribution of Heroin
Joseph Allen Milburn Jr., 28 of Dameron
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives identified Joseph Allen Milburn Jr., 28 of Dameron, as a distributor of heroin.
Undercover purchases by detectives resulted in suspect Milburn’s indictment and was subsequently arrested for “Distribution of Heroin”.
He was originally held without bond.
The face of a death dealer, what a waste of a human being. While I believe the addicts are the only ones responsible for their own addiction the dealers are just as bad. They feed off of, thrive, and profit off of these peoples miserable existences. Until junkies get clean and dealers stop dealing they are both worthless and wasting their lives.