Bicyclist Critically Injured in Crash in Waldorf

February 15, 2017

On Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Smallwood Drive West near Thoroughbred Court in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a bicyclist.

Investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling in the right travel lane of Smallwood Drive West when he was struck by an SUV, which was also in the right lane. The driver of the SUV attempted to swerve to prevent striking the bicycle, but she was unable to avoid the collision.

The victim, a 59-year-old male from Waldorf, was flown to a hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The bicycle was equipped with flashing lights on the front and rear of the bike.

Cpl. W. B. Saunders is investigating.



 

