Wednesday’s Pet is JOEY

Featured Pet: Joey

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small (14 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

(See Procedures on Rescue’s site)

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Joey is beautiful red 3-year-old Chihuahua Mix. This adorable boy is loveable, affectionate and calm. Joey is playful and very smart. He loves to be snuggled. Joey gets along great with other dogs. He is looking for a loving forever home. Joey will make someone a wonderful companion.

A little bit of breed information:

Chihuahuas are great companion dogs. They are courageous and proud and enjoy affection. Chihuahuas are also brave and cheerful toy sized dogs. It is important to socialize them; they learn quickly and respond well to proper training. They are perfect travel companions.

If you are interested in Joey, please fill out an application HERE: http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

