Commissioners Recognize Sheriff’s Office for Unmanned Aerial Systems Training Grant
On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, the Charles County Commissioners recognize the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for receiving a grant from the Local Government Insurance Trust.
The grant will fund Unmanned Aerial Systems training for first responders to operate UAS safely and in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration mandates.
The Charles County Board of Commissioners with representatives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Local Government Insurance Trust and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services.
