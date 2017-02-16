2017 Summer Camp Registration Opens March 1 in St. Mary’s County

While it may still be winter, thoughts are turning to summer as the Department of Recreation and Parks gears up for 2017 Summer Camps. Registration for the camps begins online and in person on March 1.

Recreation and Parks offers a variety of summer camps for children from age 3½ through rising 10th graders. Summer Fun Day Camps begin the week of June 19 and run for one week sessions through August 18. Most Summer Fun Day Camps are $135 per week (unless otherwise specified); $170 and $200.

Fun Camps run weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Camp Keepers (extended care) is available from 6:30 – 8:30 a.m. and 4 – 6 p.m. for $15 per session (am or pm) per week. Fun Camp locations include Hollywood Recreation Center, Carver Recreation Center, Elms Beach, Chancellors Run Regional Park and Leonard Hall Recreation Center.

To register online go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate. In person registration is available at the Recreation & Parks office in Leonardtown or by mail to P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

For more information about the camps, call 301-373-5410. For questions about registration, contact Recreation and Parks customer service at 301-475-4200 ext. *1800.

