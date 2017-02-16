Cobb Island Replacement Bridge Public Hearing Scheduled Feb. 28

The Charles County Commissioners invite residents to share comments on the proposed water access enhancements that are part of the Cobb Island Replacement Bridge Project. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). Proposed water access enhancements include: floating fishing platform, shoreline fishing area, parking lot improvements, pathway to water’s edge, and a floating kayak launch.

A concept drawing of the proposed water enhancements can be viewed at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov. Speaker sign-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at the start of the meeting. Citizens who wish to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend. Individuals wishing to speak must sign in and will be allotted three minutes.

For more information, call 301-932-3470 or email ccpr@CharlesCountyMD.gov Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

