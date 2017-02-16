Calvert County Announces Presidents Day Schedule

February 16, 2017

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in recognition of Presidents Day. In addition:

• The three county senior centers will close and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
• There will be no county bus service Feb. 20.
• Calvert Library locations will close Monday, Feb. 20.
• Mt. Hope, Northeast, Harriet E. Brown and Southern community centers will close
Feb. 20.
• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will close Feb. 20.

Remaining open:
• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will open with regular hours.
• Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will open with normal hours.
• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will open with normal hours.
• The Calvert Marine Museum will open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will open with normal Monday hours.



 

