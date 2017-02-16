Calvert County Announces Presidents Day Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in recognition of Presidents Day. In addition:

• The three county senior centers will close and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.

• There will be no county bus service Feb. 20.

• Calvert Library locations will close Monday, Feb. 20.

• Mt. Hope, Northeast, Harriet E. Brown and Southern community centers will close

Feb. 20.

• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will close Feb. 20.

Remaining open:

• The Appeal Landfill and county convenience centers will open with regular hours.

• Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will open with normal hours.

• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will open with normal hours.

• The Calvert Marine Museum will open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will open with normal Monday hours.

