St. Mary’s County Government Presidents Day Operations Schedule

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices, along with the three St. Mary’s County Library locations, will be closed Monday, February 20, 2017 in observance of Presidents Day. Administrative offices and libraries will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, February 21.

The St. Andrews Landfill, the six (6) Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit (STS) will be open under normal hours on Monday, February 20. However, the Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not provide services for the Senior Nutrition Centers and SSTAP appointments.

All three Senior Activity Centers will also be closed and there will be no Meals on Wheels deliveries.

