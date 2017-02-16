State Police Arrest Great Mills Man for Home Invasion & Burglary

On December 7, 2016 at approximately 3:52 a.m., Troopers responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, Maryland for the report of a home invasion/assault.

Investigation revealed the suspect, Durez Lindell Creek, 28, of Great Mills, broke into the victim’s home and assaulted one of the occupants with a crowbar. Creek fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim sustained injuries (non life-threatening) and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. Attempts to locate Creek were negative. An application for charges was submitted and an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Creek.

UPDATE: On February 16, 2017, members from the Maryland State Police, Maryland State Apprehension Team located Mr. Creek at an address on Rogers Drive, Lexington Park.

Creek was arrested without incident and taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Creek had a total of 6 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

