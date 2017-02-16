Two From State Delegate’s Campaign Finance Committee Plead Guilty to Conspiracy and Felony Theft

State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt announced today that Mary Murphy, Chairperson of the campaign finance committee “Friends of Michael A. Jackson” and her daughter Damiana Murphy, Treasurer of that same committee both pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County to conspiracy and felony theft.

From a statement of facts read into the record, the court learned that, between April 29, 2014 and September 27, 2015, Mary Murphy and Damiana Murphy used campaign funds for personal expenses, (See Statement Of Facts In Support Of Guilty Pleas). The total amount of the theft was just over $22,000.00. Delegate Michael A. Jackson of Prince George’s County referred this matter to the State Prosecutor’s Office after becoming aware that his campaign account was overdrawn.

In sentencing, the Honorable Stacy W. McCormack imposed Probation before Judgment, placed both defendants on probation for one year and ordered restitution in the amount of $22,220.00; each defendant being responsible for $11,110.00. The court further ordered each defendant to perform 30 hours of community service within the next six months.

State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt stated: “No campaign finance officer can possibly be unaware that campaign funds may not be converted to the personal use of a candidate or officer. Misuse or theft of campaign funds by those in a position of trust simply cannot be tolerated.”

