Sheriff’s Office Seeking the Public’s Assistance in Locating Two Theft Suspects

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspects pictured.

On Friday, January 20, 2017, at 4:22 p.m., two suspects entered the California Dollar General store separately and proceeded to the rear aisle. While the suspect in the dark coat and knit cap acted as a lookout the suspect in the tan hat and coat entered the back room area and went directly to the manager’s office. Once inside the manager’s office the second suspect entered the code on the safe and removed a large amount of cash. The suspects did not make contact with anyone during the incident. The suspects then proceeded to the front of the store and left together.

The California Dollar General store is located at 23415 Three Notch Rd in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the identity of the thieves and/ or this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. *2265 or by email, Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com Reference: CCN 3592-17

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.



