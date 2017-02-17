Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Now Accepting Online Donations

The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home is excited to announce they now accept ONLINE donations!

All donations go to their Veterans Assistance Fund, which is used to assist the residents as their needs arise such as dental and optometry costs, Final Honors arrangements, personal care items, various sponsorship projects, and activities in and outside the home.

If you’re interested in supporting our veterans and their spouses, please visit our Donations page HERE.

Donations play an integral role in ensuring that their residents enjoy the comforts of life in and outside of the Home.

If you would like your donation to support a specific project or in memory of a loved one, please complete a Donation Form and send via email or mail with your check to:

Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs

Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

29449 Charlotte Hall Road

Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

They are excited about the continued success of their Music and Memory therapy program! The greatest need at this time are donations of iPod Shuffles, over-the-ear headphones and iTunes gift cards.

