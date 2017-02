On Saturday, February 18, 2017, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and car in La Plata.

The accident occurred on Route 301 in the area of Sadie Lane and Fairgrounds Road.

One fatality has been reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are handling the case, we will release more information as it becomes available.