UPDATE: Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in La Plata

2/1/2017: On Saturday, February 18, 2017, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and car in La Plata.

The accident occurred on Route 301 in the area of Sadie Lane and Fairgrounds Road.

One fatality has been reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are handling the case, we will release more information as it becomes available.

On February 18, 2017 at approximately 4:19 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on U.S. Route 301 at Sadie Lane.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 2007 Ford Sport Trac, operated by Sandra Kay Goldsmith, was turning left from northbound U.S. Route 301 onto Sadie Lane when it was struck by a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R 750 motorcycle, operated by Joseph Warren Bryant 2nd, 27 of Mechanicsville, which was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 301 at what witness described as an excessive rate of

speed.

As a result of injuries sustained during the collision, Bryant was pronounced dead on the scene. Goldsmith was injured and transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Both Goldsmith and Bryant were licensed; however, at the time of the collision, Bryant’s license was found to be suspended. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as personnel from the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Rescue Squad, and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-007287.

This investigation is being continued by Corporal M. Galgan, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be submitted to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.