On Sunday, February 19, 2017, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a motorcyclist crashed in Hughesville.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 5 near Cracklingtown Road.

One fatality has been reported.

Police report the motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and are handling the case, we will release more information as it becomes available.