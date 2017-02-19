Mary Ann Brewer, 74

Maryann Brewer, 74, of Aquasco, MD passed away on February 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Born on June 11, 1942 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. Thorne II and the late Mary Ruth Raffo Gaudia.

Maryann loved riding horses, hand dancing, riding motorcycles, and shooting pool. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Maryann is survived by her husband of 23 years, Luke Brewer; her children, Anthony G. Eckstein, Robert P. Eckstein, Jr., and Lisa A. Eckstein; her grandchildren, Nicole M. Burger, Stashia M. Alvarez, Matthew P. Eckstein and Anthony R. Kenote and 11 great grandchildren.

Also surviving Maryann are her brothers, Joe and Steven. Maryann was the eldest sister of Charles L. “Joe” Thorne III, Francis B. Thorne and Steven A. Thorne.

Family will receive friends for Maryann’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3PM to 6PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Service will be at the funeral home on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11AM with interment following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

Memorial donations may be made in Maryann’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.