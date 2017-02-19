Judith Rosemary Rubcich, 74, of Hollywood, MD passed away on February 15, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 17, 1942 in Washington, D.C. to the late Charles W. Ellis and Edith I. Fennell.

Judith was an excellent and personable car saleswoman. She was tenacious and had a special talent enabling her to sell many cars. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. Her family and pets were her greatest love, and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Judith is survived by her children, Michelle Levin (Michael) of Hollywood, MD and Deborah Diedrich (Mark) of Hollywood, MD; her siblings: Diane Longo (Joe) of LaPlata, MD and Clayton Ellis (Lynn) of Baden, MD; her grandchildren: Bridgette Diedrich, Hunter Levin and Ritchie Gibson; four great grandchildren; and her extended family and friends, especially Robert Wesley Greenway. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by Anthony Michael Rubcich, Brian Ellis and Eddie Ellis.

Family will receive friends for Judith’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to MedStar Washington Hospital Center Cancer Institute, 110 Irving Street, NW, Washington, DC 20010.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

