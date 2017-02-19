Joel Nathan Wilson, 23, of Waldorf, MD died on February 14, 2017.

Joel was a Steamfitter with the Local #602 Steamfitters Union. He loved skateboarding on his longboard and snowboarding. He had earned his 2nd Tae Kwon Do Black Belt. He took great pride in his new truck, which was loud and flashy. Joel was always kind, easy to talk to, and was know for being a jokester.

Joel was the son of Frederick Clarence Wilson and Stacey Kay Brown Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Joel was survived by one brother, Drew J. Wilson; paternal grandparents, Carl T. and Linda E. Wilson; and maternal grandparents, James W. and Beverly K. Brown.

Friends received on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11am. Interment to follow in the New Life Wesleyan Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Joel’s name are asked to New Life Wesleyan Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD 20646.

