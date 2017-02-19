Robert Lee “Bob” Gibson Sr., 77

Robert Lee “Bob” Gibson Sr. of Bel Alton/La Plata, Maryland, died peacefully on February 14, 2017 at Restore Health in White Plains. He was 77 years old.

Born on July 29, 1939 in Takoma Park, MD, he was the son of the late Dorothy Harper-Gibson and Joseph William Gibson, Sr. Mr. Gibson owned and operated the Plant Farm from 1976 until his retirement in 2013 when he entrusted his long-time friend and business partner, Kenneth Tolson, to carry on the business. He was an avid sports fan, and loved “his” Washington Capitals and Redskins. Mr. Gibson enjoyed the hobby of drag racing and was known as Battlin’ Bob. He also “cashed” in the World Series of Poker twice. He and his wife enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with his family. His grandchildren knew him as “PaPa”.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Joanne Patricia Gibson; daughter, Theresa Joanne Gibson; his sister Ann Kochowicz; his grandson Nicholas Robey;

He is survived by children Debora Mitchell (Matthew), Joseph “Buddy” Gibson, Michelle Jones (Frank), Robert Gibson Jr. (Helanie), John Gibson (Colette), Traci Thomas (Tom), and Sharon Lynch (Johnny); grandchildren, Haley Spalding, Julia Jones, Aidan Mitchell, Maxwell Mitchell, Nicholas Gibson, Travis Gibson, John Gibson, Mark Gibson, J. C. Lynch (Kaley), Jessica Lynch, John Warren Gibson Jr.; siblings Mary Dunn, Joseph William Gibson III, Betty Derx, Patricia Lea Bond (Craig).

Visitation on Monday, February 20, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646.

Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11AM at St. Ignatius Catholic Church 8855 Chapel Point Rd., Port Tobacco, MD 20677. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.