UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Found Guilty of First Degree Murder

UPDATE 6/29/2017: Patrick Henry Bush, 52 of Lexington Park, was found guilty of first and second degree murder, carjacking and armed robbery, on Wednesday June 28, 2017, in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.
Judge David Densford found him not guilty of premeditated murder.
Bush will be sentenced later this year.
UPDATE 6/12/2017: According to court documents, the murder trial for Patrick Henry Bush, 52, of Lexington Park, is scheduled to begin June 26, 2017.
Bush has been charged with First Degree Murder, in the death of Cecilia Darlene Stubbs, 50, of Lexington Park. He is also charged with Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.
UPDATE 7/5/2016: Patrick Henry Bush, 51 of Lexington Park has been charged with First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.
UPDATE 7/5/2016 @ 2:45 p.m.: On July 5, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies responded to the 21000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a serious assault. Upon arrival, they found the victim in her yard suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim, Cecilia Darlene Stubbs, 50, of Lexington Park, was transported to a medical facility where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Information was developed identifying Patrick Henry Bush, 51, of Lexington Park, as the suspect. It was learned Bush fled the scene in the victim’s 2013 Nissan Altima. A lookout was broadcast for the victim’s vehicle which was later located by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who, after a vehicle pursuit, apprehended the suspect on Maryland Route 231 in Charles County.
The investigation is ongoing and additional information regarding charges, and a photograph of the suspect will be released once filed.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Skyler Lefave at 301-475-4200, ext. *1983.
7/5/2016: On Tuesday, July 5, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a serious assault.
EMS units responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 301-475-4200, ext. *1950.
MMMM..same general address as the animal cruelty complaint in the previous article..coincidence..??
one has nothing to do with the other. I can say for a fact as this was a family member. Who followed the law and has never been in trouble. Just worked to support her family.
Sorry for you loss. I will never understand violence like this. Unless I was protecting myself or someone I love there is no one in the world that could make me mad enough to kill. Multiple lives have now been majorly affected over someone who can’t control their temper. I can only hope that karma will one day dole out proper justice to the guy responsible.
Yes they do!!!! They are both in Maryland. They DO have something to do with the other. Simpleton.
Here’s your sign…
My gut instinct is a process server trying to serve a summons was attacked.
No, a family member was leaving to go to work and was attacked.
Same street diffrent address….why should it matter people are so quick to judge… Get t
Your facts straight first.
They did say “general”. In other words, it would appear the people living in that area of the community are low lifes. That’s the point. But you don’t really have a legitimate counter to that statement, or you simply aren’t bright enough to understand, so you go to “don’t judge”. Got it. Your next play in the playbook will be to call them racist.
Well guess what here,Timmy, Tommy, or who ever you are. This guy here is knowledgeable of how racist white people are in Ridge, Hollywood, Leonardtown, & Compton. You people own construction and home building companies and have Trump signs in your front yard but when you get on your job sites there are 50 Mexicans working banging nails and cutting your grass. You people are the most confused bunch out here. You talk about violent crimes that black people commit but right here in Calvert Charles and St . Mary’s there has been an onslaught of child predators out here and guess what ethnicity they are predominantly, LILY WHITE!. These are the monster that destroy kids lives for a lifetime and always get probation or a lenient 6 month sentence in the county jail. Justice is suppose to be blind but it is blind when it comes to white folks. I am sorry to rant but sometimes these ignorant Donald Trump following insensitive people need to be put in check. This is not the forum to do it, I realize, because a lady was brutally cut down out of her life by a subsequent offender that should have had a life sentence for his shenanigans.
Everything’s race and politics with liberals. Just can’t accept that people didn’t want that ignorant racist troll Hillary and voted for Trump. People are tired of career politicians like Hillbillary and especially like the dumocrats that ruined Md. Maybe Steny Hoser ought to quit campaigning and get his county in order.
So, you address white people as “you people”- all white people own construction companies – have Trump signs in their yard – are Trump voters and pedophiles. Wow it’s a shame we all can’t be as non racist as you. You took this tragedy and made it your own personal tirade against Trump voters – class lots of class. You did know that Hillary got a child rapist one of those light sentences you speak of when she was a lawyer in a case in 1975. Most people who were ignorant enough to vote for that Clinton pig were “Lilly” white.
AGREED!!!
Well guess what “anonymous” just because people voted for Trump doesn’t mean they agree will all of his policies. So before you go “judging” people by calling them racist, take a look in the mirror, it seems you are the true racist here. People voted for Trump because they were tired of the same old same old political BS, but you cant look pass color of one’s skin. So before you judge others take a long look at your racist self. Maybe it’s you and not the color of your skin that they don’t like. Talk about ignorant….
Instead of spreading more hate why don’t you go down and talk to the people you think are so racist?
Ok, I was wrong…
They are in tr he same area but have nothing to do with each other. This lady was nice person and you dummies get on here and pass judgement and don’t know the whole situation.
Relax. No one passed judgment on anyone.
I heard she died
That’s what “succumbed to her injuries” means. Yes, she is dead, and she died, and is no longer living. She succumbed.
Well since there was an update, the part that she “succumbed to her injuries” was not reported at first, so maybe she/he did not know that the article was updated. genius… See the first article says nothing about her “succumbing” to her injuries, only after the update that was posted…. Troll much……
“7/5/2016: On Tuesday, July 5, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a serious assault.
EMS units responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 301-475-4200, ext. *1950.
More details are needed. This is a really vague description of the incident but my guess is that it’s most likely gang/drug related.
domestic violence
PRAYERS TO FAMILY! RIP
Are you serious!!!!! no way! She was leaving for work and was attacked! She has no connections to no dang gang and dang sure no connection to no dang drugs!!!! She has family members on here and this comment was extremely uncalled for. very disrespectful to say the least! She is very loved and was very well respected!
Well, dang! You must be dang upset! Dang it! Dang, dang, dang!
Well Dang clearly you are in insensitive jerk~~
This was not gang or drug related
This was not gang or drug related
Just because where the incident took place it automatically has to be gang or drug related such an ignorant statement you should keep all comments to yourself until you know all the details. Welcome to St Marys County where such negativity and ignorance is always at it’s best!
And you just bashed an innocent mother of four who tried to post her assumptions. Not facts. Talk about negativity and ignorance at it’s best. And to bash an entire county! You are a horrible person, and you need Jesus. I should slap yo mama for raising you.
Seriously, this lady was not involved in that type of activity. Let’s be a little sensitive. This lady has family members, that is hurting right now… Domestic violence can happen anywhere (not just a certain type of neighborhood). Remember, your family is not exempt. If it happens to your family member (you don’t want these nasty comments or assumptions about the one you love). PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY
Completely wrong. She thought she had a half decent boyfriiend and did not know his history. He is a woman beating, under cover crack smoking murderous man. The victim of his murderous rage was a law abiding citizen with a big heart and too much trust. The judiciary system failed at keeping this POS man in jail for his last attempted murder in which charges were lessened with a plea for 2nd degree assault and he spent 7 years in prison. He should have gotten the whole 30 years for the initial 1st degree assault back in 2001.
And you are a judgmental pinhead. May God have mercy on your soul. You need Jesus!
Thanks to “the system is slanted against the black man”, he got off light, because if he had been punished harshly it would have been racist. Double edged sword, don’t you think?
Now you are a very stupid person to say this case have something to do with drugs/gang related issues.
Coward.
it was her boyfriend….no guns gang or any other bs
All y’all are wrong!
I met a donkey who wanted some cheese. He said, “I would like some cheddar”. I gave him none, so he kicked me. Stupid Donkey.
So sad! Sorry for your lost! Hope they find the S.O.B who killed her! May she rest in peace!!
To people who get on here (as in commenting on various articles) just to start something or to talk about things that have nothing to do with them is just wrong. A family lost a loved one and no matter the situation is hard on them. Its difficult enough to have it on the internet but to read negative comments about a loved one is even harder when people don’t know the whole story. I pray for the family for peace and healing and I hope people have compassion in the things they post. (Coming from someone who has dealt with the very same thing but has read way worse things about my loved one who passed in a very bad accident)
This makes no sense. Who cares?
People stop being so judgemental — who died and left you to judge what’s right or wrong. Last time I looked, GOD is the only one who can judge. This poor woman didn’t deserve being killed for any reason. She was just trying to go to work to support her family and last time I checked that wasn’t a crime.
5th grade education here. Please articulate what you are trying to say, dear. Are you upset. From my view, it looks as if you’re not just upset, you are retarded.
For everyone leaving negative comments, it’s not needed nor wanted. No it was not drug related nor did one incident have to do with the other. People always passing judgement and don’t know anything. This is a family member of mine and she never did no harm to anyone. She was loving and worked to support her family.
Word on the skreet is that she returned home from 4th of July in VA, whereupon Mr. Bush was laying for her. It seems he had just gotten out of prison after 30 years for another murder and they may of had a relationship. Also, the article fails to mention that after stabbing her several times that he ran her over a few times with own car before fleeing in her car. For some reason he was looping back to St. Marys county via Hallowing Pt road when he was caught.
He’s been committing crimes for the last 15-20 years. How was he in prison for 30? He doesn’t have a murder charge on his record until now, just a ton of assaults and battery… word on the “skreet” is wrong.
I sure hope the insensitivity will be held at a minimum. Both victim and suspect have kids that are suffering right now. I pray that the American humanitarian in us will prevail and think about all the victims involved, kids, siblings, parents.
Amen!
Can’t believe that violence against women is still around and in America. Supposedly a civilized country. Education can prevent these violent crimes against women.
Sexist jerk! Men are victims more than women. And midgets are victimized far more. Violence to Transsexual eskimos are a travesty. Please vote for Hillary, so I can laugh at you.
Ok, first of all you need to go back to school to learn how to write a coherent complete sentence. Second, what is Hillary, small people, transsexuals and others have to do with violence against women? Are you upset because I stated a fact? Do us all a favor; stop watching Faux News, and go back to school.
No it can’t.
You racist people truly amaze me. You showed more sympathy for the dogs than the woman. This world is sick ! You all ignorant hidden behind a computer punks wouldn’t dare put your true names behind the comments.
Totally Agree
My name is Adam Myers, let’s get real brother man, this poor woman stood no chance with this animal. If the Democratic Party that is our judicial system which apparently locks up blacks more often than whites is to blame for her murder. I am sorry for what happened to this woman truly I am, but how in the world did this guy walk? The only reason people are posting anything racial in these comments is because this man continues to perpetuate the violent stereotype of your people. If this was a white couple the comments would be the same. When blacks commit these crimes it’s just a solid backing of what the stereotype is, violent, no job, on welfare, on drugs, should’ve been locked up still, kids he don’t pay for. The list goes on and on. It’s 2016 wake up black people you are holding yourself down when you act like this, don’t blame white, blue collar, hard working, welfare paying whites who are just tired of yalls shit every time you here something you don’t like. Stop stereotyping yourselves and do things right and one day you will understand what it means to be accountable. To this poor woman’s family I am sorry, I didn’t know her but from some of these comments she was a wonderful person and a hard worker, that’s a loss for us all, and that’s a human thing not a black thing. Wake up
You JERK. Go visit the mountain people, those from Ash County NC, Sullivan Co. TN, and everything revealed in your moronic statement will reveal that everything you have spewed out of your sphincter is exactly what goes on in these places. Matter fact white people are the making meth labs here in yalls beloved Southern Trumpland right along with heroine. Your sleazy race come into black communities to buy their poisons and go back to Breton Bay and poke a needle in the arm and is later found blue, cold to the touch, & non responsive. Keep thinking white people are the best while you keep burying your friends and family members from ingesting that poison that you love so much.
What a racist pos you are pig
Don’t know why people always play the race card in any event a life was taking weather black or white it happens for both races bottom line people need stop gossiping about nothing they know about just pray for all family’s involved and move on if you don’t have nothing nice to say about situation then just say nothing people take it for a joke it’s not my brother life was taken too and he didn’t deserve that and neither did our family so shame on you all spilling negative comments R.I.P. young lady
Steve,
Did I miss a post? I see no posts (besides yours) that mentions anything about race. I did see one comment that foolishly mentioned a street address associated with a different crime…that had nothing to do with this horrific event. That post was rightfully (repeatedly) condemned by other posters. Check yourself, man.
I agree with Steve. People get more upset over dogs than the life of a human.
I don’t know anyone involved but I want to offer my condolences to the family.
Others are saying this is a domestic violence case and that the victim wasn’t aware of his past.
Please remember to use the MD Judiciary website. If their name comes up, it is a good sign to avoid that person, if it doesn’t still use caution, it’s an insane world we live in now. Anything is possible.
Dogs are helpless and cannot speak up for themselves and humans are responsible for harming them in horrid, cruel ways.
To all her family, friends and co-workers my sincere condolence.
Death brings pain that time can only heal, No words could ease what we really feel, But with God, her joy is eternally sealed, And cherish her memories that death can’t steal. Lift up a smile for she is already in the paradise. God bless, Rest In Peace Ms. Stubbs.
WOW!!!!!!! A truly revealing set of comments, revealing all of the different types in our society. We are doomed.
It’s a shame she did not have a gun on her so she could have shot and killed him. I hope he never sees the light of day again.
Sorry for your loss family
I can not understand the lack of empathy displayed in some of these comments, the conclusion jumping here is ridiculous. A women, a working woman, a mother, maybe a grandmother, a sister, an aunt – a human being – was killed, slaughtered, stab to death and run over by someone she knew. Someone she may or may not have been in a relationship with at some time in her life. If you feel the need to comment check your facts first and quit the ignorant speculation. Prayers for this woman and her family, friends and coworkers who will most certainly miss her. There is a go fund me account set up to help with her burial, perhaps that is what you should spend your time doing – figuring out how much you can donate.
So, another BLM testimonial?
The only sentence that is fair for this trash is death. Unfortunately we are in MD, he will probably even get out of jail one day because MD is more worried about criminals rights then they are the rights as safety of its law abiding citizens.
MD is a Democratic state which is why we have this problem.Democrats have more sympathy for the criminal instead of the victim and the judges do not want to put people in jail even though they have been arrested several times and are never held accountable.Thats why they keep their cycle of behavior going because they know nothing will happen to them.Get rid of the Judges and democrats and this insane behavior will stop.
I hope the trial is quick and accurate and the incarceration slow and miserable
Looks like it has come to fruition.
Brian,
It looks as though you may get your wish!
Looks like he is getting the full retirement package. For the rest of his miserable life he will have room, board, and a bunch of other stuff that he shouldn’t get all on the taxpayers. Maybe we will get lucky and he will mouth off to the wrong inmate and get dealt with since this state has no balls and won’t give murderers the true sentence they deserve. I hope he is truly miserable in there being surrounded by bars, violence, and the always lingering odder of stale @$$.