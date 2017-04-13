Hobby Lobby Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for April 17th

UPDATE 4/13/2017: The grand opening date of Hobby Lobby in California, is scheduled to be April 17, 2017, a ribbon cutting celebration will be held at 9:00 a.m.
Hobby Lobby continues to increase its retail footprint across the U.S. Plans are underway to open 60 new locations and hire 1,700 to 2,500 new employees in 2017. Hobby Lobby currently has more than 700 stores across the nation.
7/16/2017: Signs and banners at the old Kmart on Three Notch Rd, in California, Maryland are announcing that a Hobby Lobby is “Coming Soon”.
Although there is no information on the Hobby Lobby web site, about opening a store in Southern Maryland, in February of 2016 the company released the following statement.
Hobby Lobby is coming off the busiest year in company history, opening 66 new store locations in 2015. With plans for more stores, 2016 promises to be a busy year as well.
As the world’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer, Hobby Lobby continues to increase its retail footprint across the U.S. Plans are underway to open 50 new locations and hire 1,700 to 2,500 new employees in 2016. Hobby Lobby currently has 700 stores that average 55,000 square feet in size.
The company remains committed to offering customers exceptional selection and value. Each store offers more than 75,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
According the Hobby Lobby web site, in 1970, entrepreneurs David and Barbara Green, along with their young family, began making miniature picture frames in their garage. A few years later, on August 3, 1972, the Green family opened the first Hobby Lobby store with a mere 300 square feet of retail space. Hobby Lobby has not stopped growing since.
Today, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, operates over 600 stores across the nation that average 55,000 square feet. Hobby Lobby is an industry leading retailer offering more than 70,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home decor, Holiday, and seasonal products.
Hobby Lobby is included in Forbes’ annual list of America’s largest private companies. While Hobby Lobby continues to grow steadily, the company carries no long-term debt.
We believe that it is by God’s grace and provision that Hobby Lobby has endured. God has been faithful in the past, and we trust Him for our future.
We would love to have a Hobby Lobby in Calvert County but the powers that be don’t want any “big box” stores so we will continue to take our money out of the county.
Exactly!!! The phrase “increased traffic” always comes up as one of the main reasons against new stores. News flash: a lot of the current traffic is people leaving the county to shop/work, then returning to the county to go home.
Be careful what you wish for!!
We don’t need these bigots in our county.
No, a bigot is a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions. The owners of Hobby Lobby have their beliefs. You don’t want them in your county because of those beliefs. That make YOU the bigot.
So, if Hobby Lobby is intolerant of others (yep), and we are intolerant of actions that Hobby Lobby has taken, you’re saying that the second party are bigots because hobby lobby is a bigot? It doesn’t work that way.
Who says they are intolerant of others? They have their beliefs period. They do not have to change them for you or anyone else. Just fyi, half the country has the same.
Hobby Lobby has no intolerance for others or their beliefs, unless their beliefs are forced upon Hobby Lobby. I would be intolerant for those people too.
Bigots? You idiot, a bigot would be someone intolerant or telling others what to think and feel. That would be you. Just because you don’t like someone else’s thoughts or beliefs does not make them a bigot. You are a moron however
Another chain big box store coming to somd, why am I not surprised
It’s not showing that there is a opening or a chance to apply for jobs on the website is like to apply for cashier I have 6 years experience
At least they’re trying, stop bullying people
Don’t let facts get in the way of your ignorance. Hobby Lobby cashiers average over $10/hour.
At least she is trying to get a job, instead of sitting at home and collecting welfare, and taking free handouts from Obama
Maybe its tough for you because they prefer their applicants speak ENGLISH!!!
What is the language you are speaking in your post??
Oh boy just what we need more Bible Thumpers
…said the Social Justice Warrior.
So don’t go. You think they will cry moron?
It’s just a store, bigot. They don’t preach there. Just sell stuff. Don’t like their products, don’t go there.
They do preach. They tell their female employees that they are not allowed to control their bodies – they dictate to their female employees what health care they will cover- and they do it using ‘Religious Belief’s’. If they open here, I think someone needs to point out Article 36 (b) of the MD Constitution- That as it is the duty of every man to worship God in such manner as he thinks most acceptable to Him, all persons are equally entitled to protection in their religious liberty; wherefore, no person ought by any law to be molested in his person or estate, on account of his religious persuasion, or profession, or for his religious practice, unless, under the color of religion, he shall disturb the good order, peace or safety of the State, or shall infringe the laws of morality, or injure others in their natural, civil or religious rights; nor ought any person to be compelled to frequent, or maintain, or contribute, unless on contract, to maintain, any place of worship, or any ministry; nor shall any person, otherwise competent, be deemed incompetent as a witness, or juror, on account of his religious belief; provided, he believes in the existence of God, and that under His dispensation such person will be held morally accountable for his acts, and be rewarded or punished therefor either in this world or in the world to come.
Nothing shall prohibit or require the making reference to belief in, reliance upon, or invoking the aid of God or a Supreme Being in any governmental or public document, proceeding, activity, ceremony, school, institution, or place.
Nothing in this article shall constitute an establishment of religion (amended by Chapter 558, Acts of 1970, ratified Nov. 3, 1970).
Nobody cares idiot
yea hobby lobby is sooo much fun! had one in Lavista, Nebr
Something different.
You don’t have to go along with their beliefs, that is your American right, but they do offer a good line of products a lot of which are not offered locally. But don’t naysay for the rest of us.
You guys act like this place is going down in Ridge Maryland, It’s in California Maryland for Christ sake. You should have been lobbying against box stores 20 years ago. Amazing the idiots that move to St. Mary’s county now.
Can’t wait. I love Hobby Lobby and visit it every time I go south.
overpriced junk. enjoy!
So excited about hobby lobby coming to California Maryland. I would drive about 1 and a 1/2 hours to one to get scrapbooking items.
I love Hobby Lobby!Can’t wait for it to open! I make some things for Birthrite and others, it will be great to have supplies available closer to home.
What you intolerant people need down there is a LGBT bakery, or clothing store. We need stores like that in Southern Maryland, instead of redneck sports stores and more bigoted churches. The LGBT community is here to stay, whether you or your president like it or not!
He’s your president too. Hope you choke on that one.
Good for you. No one cares that you’re LBGQTA or whatever other letter of the alphabet you want to throw in there. The fact that you want special attention or recognition is what drives all of us “rednecks” nuts. You want to be treated equally and just like every other American, but you draw attention to yourselves any chance you get??
You cna have this one in Calvert- we don’t need stores operated by bigots in our county.
It’s not in Calvert moron..
You’re the moron because you didn’t read it correctly- the person is saying they are from Saint Mary’s and would rather Calvert have that store than in St Mary’s… It’s called reading, from left to right but I’m guessing you never went to school.
Only a bigot spouts off like that. Hobby Lobby has owners who have their own personal beliefs. So what? They are not trying to make others follow those beliefs, like you are. Bigot. Go away.
screw them… Support Small Business… they are the ones that help the communities the most.
Do they really?…Please provide several examples, we’ll wait….*crickets*
So, now we will have 4 craft stores within 10 square miles to go with the dozen or so Dollar stores in the county.
Mind you… we still have ZERO places for kids to do ANYTHING but lord knows we need another craft store!
12 Dollar Stores, multiple big-box stores, multiple cookie cutter restaurants, and now 3 different craft stores. All of this in JUST St. Mary’s County!
Still not a single place for kids to have fun (skating rink, arcade, etc.)
I guess we should just let them keep getting their kicks at school with bullying and weapons.