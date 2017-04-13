Hobby Lobby Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for April 17th

UPDATE 4/13/2017: The grand opening date of Hobby Lobby in California, is scheduled to be April 17, 2017, a ribbon cutting celebration will be held at 9:00 a.m.

Hobby Lobby continues to increase its retail footprint across the U.S. Plans are underway to open 60 new locations and hire 1,700 to 2,500 new employees in 2017. Hobby Lobby currently has more than 700 stores across the nation.



7/16/2017: Signs and banners at the old Kmart on Three Notch Rd, in California, Maryland are announcing that a Hobby Lobby is “Coming Soon”.

Although there is no information on the Hobby Lobby web site, about opening a store in Southern Maryland, in February of 2016 the company released the following statement.

Hobby Lobby is coming off the busiest year in company history, opening 66 new store locations in 2015. With plans for more stores, 2016 promises to be a busy year as well.

As the world’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer, Hobby Lobby continues to increase its retail footprint across the U.S. Plans are underway to open 50 new locations and hire 1,700 to 2,500 new employees in 2016. Hobby Lobby currently has 700 stores that average 55,000 square feet in size.

The company remains committed to offering customers exceptional selection and value. Each store offers more than 75,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

According the Hobby Lobby web site, in 1970, entrepreneurs David and Barbara Green, along with their young family, began making miniature picture frames in their garage. A few years later, on August 3, 1972, the Green family opened the first Hobby Lobby store with a mere 300 square feet of retail space. Hobby Lobby has not stopped growing since.

Today, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, operates over 600 stores across the nation that average 55,000 square feet. Hobby Lobby is an industry leading retailer offering more than 70,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home decor, Holiday, and seasonal products.

Hobby Lobby is included in Forbes’ annual list of America’s largest private companies. While Hobby Lobby continues to grow steadily, the company carries no long-term debt.

We believe that it is by God’s grace and provision that Hobby Lobby has endured. God has been faithful in the past, and we trust Him for our future.