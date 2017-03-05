Hobby Lobby Scheduled to Open Next Month

UPDATE 3/5/2017: The grand opening date of Hobby Lobby in California, is scheduled to be April 14, 2017, this date is subject to change.
7/16/2017: Signs and banners at the old Kmart on Three Notch Rd, in California, Maryland are announcing that a Hobby Lobby is “Coming Soon”.
Although there is no information on the Hobby Lobby web site, about opening a store in Southern Maryland, in February of 2016 the company released the following statement.
Hobby Lobby is coming off the busiest year in company history, opening 66 new store locations in 2015. With plans for more stores, 2016 promises to be a busy year as well.
As the world’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer, Hobby Lobby continues to increase its retail footprint across the U.S. Plans are underway to open 50 new locations and hire 1,700 to 2,500 new employees in 2016. Hobby Lobby currently has 700 stores that average 55,000 square feet in size.
The company remains committed to offering customers exceptional selection and value. Each store offers more than 75,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.
According the Hobby Lobby web site, in 1970, entrepreneurs David and Barbara Green, along with their young family, began making miniature picture frames in their garage. A few years later, on August 3, 1972, the Green family opened the first Hobby Lobby store with a mere 300 square feet of retail space. Hobby Lobby has not stopped growing since.
Hobby Lobby is included in Forbes’ annual list of America’s largest private companies. While Hobby Lobby continues to grow steadily, the company carries no long-term debt.
We believe that it is by God’s grace and provision that Hobby Lobby has endured. God has been faithful in the past, and we trust Him for our future.
We would love to have a Hobby Lobby in Calvert County but the powers that be don’t want any “big box” stores so we will continue to take our money out of the county.
Exactly!!! The phrase “increased traffic” always comes up as one of the main reasons against new stores. News flash: a lot of the current traffic is people leaving the county to shop/work, then returning to the county to go home.
Be careful what you wish for!!
We don’t need these bigots in our county.
No, a bigot is a person who is intolerant toward those holding different opinions. The owners of Hobby Lobby have their beliefs. You don’t want them in your county because of those beliefs. That make YOU the bigot.
So, if Hobby Lobby is intolerant of others (yep), and we are intolerant of actions that Hobby Lobby has taken, you’re saying that the second party are bigots because hobby lobby is a bigot? It doesn’t work that way.
Another chain big box store coming to somd, why am I not surprised
It’s not showing that there is a opening or a chance to apply for jobs on the website is like to apply for cashier I have 6 years experience
At least they’re trying, stop bullying people
Don’t let facts get in the way of your ignorance. Hobby Lobby cashiers average over $10/hour.
At least she is trying to get a job, instead of sitting at home and collecting welfare, and taking free handouts from Obama
Oh boy just what we need more Bible Thumpers
…said the Social Justice Warrior.
yea hobby lobby is sooo much fun! had one in Lavista, Nebr
Something different.
You don’t have to go along with their beliefs, that is your American right, but they do offer a good line of products a lot of which are not offered locally. But don’t naysay for the rest of us.
You guys act like this place is going down in Ridge Maryland, It’s in California Maryland for Christ sake. You should have been lobbying against box stores 20 years ago. Amazing the idiots that move to St. Mary’s county now.
Can’t wait. I love Hobby Lobby and visit it every time I go south.
overpriced junk. enjoy!
So excited about hobby lobby coming to California Maryland. I would drive about 1 and a 1/2 hours to one to get scrapbooking items.
I love Hobby Lobby!Can’t wait for it to open! I make some things for Birthrite and others, it will be great to have supplies available closer to home.