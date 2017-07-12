UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman Enters Guilty Plea to Vehicular Manslaughter

UPDATE 7/12/2017: On Friday, July 7, 2017, Lindsay Leanne Canter, 32 of Lexington Park, appeared in Calvert County Circuit Court and entered guilty pleas to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with knowledge the crash was possibly fatal. Canter’s sentencing is set for September 15, 2017.

UPDATE 12/16/2016 @ 8:30 a.m.: On December 15, 2016, at approximately 1:30 a.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area near the intersection of Maryland Route 4 and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, Maryland for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Mustang and 2009 Nissan 370 Z were both traveling northbound on Maryland Route 4. As the vehicles entered the intersection of Rousby Hall Road the Ford Mustang struck the Nissan 370 Z in the rear causing the Nissan to go off the roadway and into an embankment. Once off the road the Nissan rolled and came to final rest on its roof.

After the collision the operator of the Ford Mustang, later identified as Lindsay Leanne Canter, 32 years old of Lexington Park, failed to remain on the scene of the collision. The Mustang was located by CCSO Patrol Bureau deputies and subsequently was stopped a short time later in close proximity to the crash scene.

The operator of the Nissan was identified as Ronald Joseph Ball, 32 years old of Huntingtown. Ball was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by CMH ER Staff.

CCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives followed up with several interviews throughout the course of the day on December 15, 2016. During the interviews detectives learned that the suspect in this case, Lindsay Leanne Canter, intentionally struck Ball’s vehicle. The two vehicles had been racing north on Rt. 4 prior to Canter deciding to make contact with Ball’s vehicle. Based upon the information learned during the interviews with Canter she was charged with DUI homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and numerous other DUI related charges.

Sheriff Mike Evans said “in Calvert County traffic crashes have a negative impact on more families annually than any other single event law enforcement is involved with. I continue to ensure deputies are conducting traffic enforcement to remove impaired drivers from our roadways in an effort to prevent tragedies such as this one from occurring. The holiday season should be a time for families and friends to get together and share some great times and to make memories. Please do your part to help prevent an event such as this from destroying your holiday season this year and in the future. If you are hosting or attending a party be sure those that are consuming alcoholic beverages do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle and kill or seriously injure themselves or someone else.”

At this time, this investigation is still on going. Alcohol is undoubtedly a factor in this case. If anyone has any information regarding this collision is being asked to contact Sgt. V. Bortchevsky of CRT at 410-535-2800 ext. 2540 or by e-mail: bortchvi@co.cal.md.us

Canter is being held on no bond status at the Calvert County Detention Center.

12/15/2016: On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at approximately 1:30 a.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area near the intersection of Maryland Route 4 and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby for a report of a motor vehicle collision.

At this time, this investigation is still on going. Alcohol is being considered as a contributing factor to the collision. If anyone has any information regarding this collision is being asked to contact Sgt. V. Bortchevsky of CRT at 410-535-2800 ext. 2540 or by e-mail: bortchvi@co.cal.md.us