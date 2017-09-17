UPDATE 9/17/2017: On Friday, September 15, 2017, Lindsay Leanne Canter, 33 of Lexington Park, appeared in Calvert County Circuit Court for sentencing.
Canter was sentenced to 15 years in state prison with all but four years suspended.
Canter will be on probation for five years following her release, and will be have to perform 100 hours of community service.
UPDATE 7/12/2017: On Friday, July 7, 2017, Lindsay Leanne Canter, 32 of Lexington Park, appeared in Calvert County Circuit Court and entered guilty pleas to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with knowledge the crash was possibly fatal. Canter’s sentencing is set for September 15, 2017.
UPDATE 12/16/2016 @ 8:30 a.m.: On December 15, 2016, at approximately 1:30 a.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area near the intersection of Maryland Route 4 and Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, Maryland for a report of a motor vehicle collision.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Mustang and 2009 Nissan 370 Z were both traveling northbound on Maryland Route 4. As the vehicles entered the intersection of Rousby Hall Road the Ford Mustang struck the Nissan 370 Z in the rear causing the Nissan to go off the roadway and into an embankment. Once off the road the Nissan rolled and came to final rest on its roof.
The operator of the Nissan was identified as Ronald Joseph Ball, 32 years old of Huntingtown. Ball was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by CMH ER Staff.
Sheriff Mike Evans said “in Calvert County traffic crashes have a negative impact on more families annually than any other single event law enforcement is involved with. I continue to ensure deputies are conducting traffic enforcement to remove impaired drivers from our roadways in an effort to prevent tragedies such as this one from occurring. The holiday season should be a time for families and friends to get together and share some great times and to make memories. Please do your part to help prevent an event such as this from destroying your holiday season this year and in the future. If you are hosting or attending a party be sure those that are consuming alcoholic beverages do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle and kill or seriously injure themselves or someone else.”
At this time, this investigation is still on going. Alcohol is undoubtedly a factor in this case. If anyone has any information regarding this collision is being asked to contact Sgt. V. Bortchevsky of CRT at 410-535-2800 ext. 2540 or by e-mail: bortchvi@co.cal.md.us
Canter is being held on no bond status at the Calvert County Detention Center.
So two drunks left the bar… then they raced each other on RT4… Mustang was losing and clipped the rear of the 370Z
Show some respect. Somebody died.
She was the ex-girlfriend.
They were pretty cozy right before they left, kissing and all by his car… I don’t know why sparked or flipped a switch in her head. BOTH were drunk. He pulled up next to the bar entrance and revved his engine showing off. Then drove off. 20 min later, hes gone. So sad… he will be missed.
it was an On-Again/Off-Again kind of relationship… They where outside the bar making out… then as they left, he told her that he’s dating someone new.
That’s the natural assumption until they troll her FB page a bit to get the real story. . . .
Better check the updated story.
Thank you!
No she was a jealous ex-girlfriend who intentional killed him. Why do you think she took the plea deal? So she wouldn’t face murder charges.
RIP Ronnie and prayers to the Ball family.
Ms.Canter has a prior dui just two years ago and here she is again drinking and driving and this time she ended someone’s life. Vehicular manslaughter!
His record wasn’t to clean as well.
Like that makes a difference now. He’s paid his price. Now she should pay hers.
If it turns out to be alcohol then the driver that fled should be charged with vehicular homicide. Miss Carter could have rendered aid or provided crucial information that could have saved Mr. Balls life. Instead she ran like a coward and uncaring piece of filth. One life snuffed out, another life permanently ruined, a bunch of family and friends permanently affected, and all this could have been avoided with a $20 cab/Uber ride.
She is a nurse that works for St. Mary’s Hospital. Look her up on Facebook. So yes, she could have rendered some type of medical help.
St Mary’s does not have reliable taxi service and I don’t believe it has Uber service at all.
Yes it does have Uber, I have used it. Lastly not having a reliable taxi service is not an excuse to drive drunk and kill someone. I bet she wishes she could go back and have 1 night of aggravation waiting a couple hours for a taxi instead of the decision she made to drive and ultimately kill someone. Her life is completely ruined now and after what she did she deserves every bit of what she has coming.
She killed him on purpose no Uber or taxi was at all needed she lived in Lexington Park and drove all the way to Lusby to run him off the road!!!
St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties all have a large group of Uber Drivers.
Uber is present and quit making excuses for drunk drivers.. you are about as smart as the murder in this story with that remark.. call a friend you f’n loser before YOU KILL SOMEONE.
Uber is everywhere. And there are local ppl who do it for cheap! No excuses!
St Mary’s does to have Uber I use it all the time and it’s a hell of alot faster and cheaper then any other cab service that’s been in st Mary’s for 20+ years. No excuses this incident was intentional! So sorry for the family who lost a member right before Christmas.praying for them
Lusby is Calvert County, and yes there is Taxi service. There’s no excuse, you can always call someone.
Durning week days idk if the uber drivers do it but they certainly do on the weekends
There are Uber drivers in St Marys
Yes it does… St Marys and Calvert have both.
So that makes it ok for someone to go out to drink and drive?
You’re mistaken. They do
There is Uber available at times in Calvert but I agree having more access to reliable taxi service in both Calvert and St. Mary’s could help with alcohol related accidents.
There are numerous Uber vehicles in our tri counties.
It definitely does….
We do have uber.
Then call friends, family, or sit in your car for a little while. But you don’t go racing down the road drunk, hit someone then leave the scene. There are ways.
Don’t sit in the car! you can still get a DWI even if keys are not in the ignition.
Just don’t go out and drink unless you have multiple failover plans to get home that don’t involve driving.
Umm yes St. Mary’s DOES have Uber. People use it all the time. Don’t try to excuse her behavior. And she is a nurse, if she had stayed, or better yet not even made the ignorant selfish choice she made, she possibly could have saved his life. What goes around, always comes back around. She will get what’s coming to her…
Oh right… So in that case, it’s absolutely fine to drive drunk…. don’t make excuses
They definitely have uber and a fairly reliable taxi service
St Marys has Uber
How do you know the Uber patrons were all drunks? I have used Uber when my car was in the shop, definitely wasn’t drunk. smh… But since you assumed they are all drunks, at least they were responsible and didn’t drive. ahole
We all should exercise the cab or Uber ride option when needed. It is already painful to say goodbye to a well rounded great guy, whom my family loved to the moon and back. Now we have to deal with the reality of how it all came about. Very sad and sickening, mixed emotions on so many levels. But, nothing will bring him back..
She intentional hit him, it should be murder charges but the wench got off with a plea deal.
What a heartless POS she is.
So sad. Sending prayers to his family..
Ronnie Ball was at the Bar drinking and was drunk.
Ronnie was killed by another person ramming into his car.She could of stayed with him until help came. Anything but leave.
Why help someone you just rammed off the road! She knew what she was doing that’s why she fled!
Yeah, could very well be a Murder One charge here
Show some respect.
So he wasn’t at the bar drinking? All the facts in this case, not just some, should be known. Not just the ones that make the suspect look bad. Maybe someone else out there will take to heart not to do foolish things like this.
Foolish things? Ramming someone off the road, leaving the scene of an accident, which was the direct result of Ronnie’s death is more than foolish. The facts are she hit him and now he is dead. She might have been able to save his life if she stayed on the scene and gotten him help. Foolish?????? Ronnie is dead and you say foolish things….
You missed the point. “Foolish things” are spending an evening at the bar and then driving while intoxicated. Not that it makes a difference in what she did, but giving him a pass on his foolish decision just because he passed is foolish too.
Pretty clear what happened here. They were both drinking. They both left drunk. And she came up with a brilliant idea that since he is drunk she can run him off the road and everyone will think, wait for it, he got into an accident because he was driving drunk.
She was his ex
Seriously?
So he wasnt at the bar drinking?
she was an ex and was pissed becuase he was dating someone else. She knew what she was doing. Dont blame him for her effed up ways
Heard she was preggers too! What’s up with that?
Like really? OMG!!!
And he was driving drunk too. He does have some blame in this, because he never should have been on the road either. You cant cheery pick your info because it suits your narrative.
Did you see the blood alcohol results? Toxicology report? Cause I know damn well it hasn’t been released yet. “Cheery pick” I believe you are the one who is cherry picking…
I am a dear friend of Ronnie’ s mother and she did, in fact, receive the toxicology report and it showed that Ronnie was within the legal limits and was not found to be intoxicated. Please show some respect for his family at this time.
she was also married to another guy.
So who was she pregnant by? The dead boyfriend or the husband? This is insane!
She’s never been married folks
Well damn, how fast were they driving, that a rear collision turned fatal?? Was he wearing a seat belt? And, she is nothing but trash for leaving the scene, probably drunk and high.
She PIT maneuvered him.
Im sure a drunk girl can successfully pull off a pit maneuver lol
Why not? Drunk cops do it all the time.
He probably was not wearing a seatbelt… he has multiple tickets for not wearing one.
I cannot believe the people on here saying he was at a bar and drunk. His family and friends are grieving the loss of a great man and you want to make comments like that. I hope to god this never happens to the people that want to sit here and judge and make those comments.
What I want to know is did these people who are making these remarks physically see him drunk leaving a bar, or are they speculating because she was drunk. Either way, this man just lost his life, just as you said. Just a terrible situation. That woman deserves to go to jail for a very long time.
Yes, quite a few people have spoke up that saw him at the bar, in no shape to drive.
Then the bartenders should be held responsible for over serving both of them.
Here we go. Let’s alleviate everyone of their personal responsibility.
Facts outweigh sympathy
Fact she rammed him off the road on purpose.Fact. She left the scene of the accident. Fact. She is a nurse. Fact. She could have saved his life. Fact. But She left the scene. Fact. She caused his death. Fact. You are so right facts outweigh sympathy.
Fact… He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
SHe was Drunk Fact + he was Drinking fact = Everybody involved had very decision making prior and during this incident.
Her alcohol and he’s statement made her decision making that much more piss poor.
He’s statements, lack of wearing a seatbelt and alcohol thinned blood, with her wrecking him, lead to a very unfortunate death.
God be with all the family members in this time of need.
She is a Nurse.Employed at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Was
I’ll bet she is no longer employed there…or anywhere else for that matter, especially in a medical job. Prayers for the loss of life..smh!
civista not st marys
As well as at CRMC
No wonder SMH has such a bad reputation if they’re hiring this trash
***was employed
For gods sake can’t y’all just wait for the damn report to be finalized before the rumors get started. Let Ronnie’s family grieve.
SHES A NURSE! Are you kidding me?
What NONE of you know is that she struck his car on purpose!!! She meant to hit him! She followed him from the bar she lives in Lexington Park she traveled to Lusby DRUNK struck his car and then left him there to die! They were NOT racing a 370z vs a V6 Mustang?? That’s no race! ! She was a psycho who he had been involved with in the past! He got into a new relationship which was stated on Facebook the earlier in the day and that night she rammed him off the road and left him to die! She should of just took it with a grain of salt and moved on instead she stalk, followed, and KILLED him! This is the same girl who claimed he got her pregnant. Pregnant yet drunk & driving! Extremely responsible for a nurse. It’s a shame she paid all that money to become a nurse and when all was said & done up a MURDERER. Waste of time & space. I pray justice is served to her for this!
They were racing the article states it. Yes it was wrong for both of them to get into vehicles and drive after drinking but please remember people have family on here. Be alittle respectful. She has to live with this for the rest of her life and suffer the consequences just like his family has to deal with this the rest of there life. It’s a tragedy all around that could of simply have been prevented.
Both where taking shots together at the bar.
Well the police report says they were racing.
It sounds like she has major anger issues & she knew exactly what she was doing. I don’t believe the racing part unless he was racing away from her, has to be more to the story. It is extremely sad & to think she is in such a high level of responsibility position. I’d say she didn’t become a nurse because she wanted to help people.
Don’t believe the racing part? He has a criminal record of competing in contests of speed on public road ways.
Soooooo, what we have here is the next episode of the ID channel’s “Deadly Women”. Crazy n deranged b%#$%h!
Dammit. Let it rest and let the two families deal with this extremely sad situation. All of you are no better than anyone that could be at fault. In God’s eyes you are going to Hell as well because of your judgement and not embracing people that need you no matter if it’s right or wrong. We are suppose to be there for people in need instead of tearing them down. Let both of these families find peace. Truth be known about most of you making negative post most likely have a closet full of skeletons yourself.
The only way the family will be at peace is to STOP READING THE COMMENTS. You are nothing but a hypocrite anyway. You are judging people who are mad at a murderer who made a decision to intentionally inflict harm upon someone. This was not a mistake, it was a choice. If she did this intentionally, and it sounds like she did, then she is a murderer. She does not deserve anyone’s sympathy or support. She only deserves to be locked in a cage for the rest of her miserable life to ponder what could have been if she had only called a friend, called a cab, didn’t go to the bar in the first place, or when she saw him there leave right then. Plenty of other good decisions and this would have been a non issue.
I’m pretty sure no one is going to Hell for posting a comment that you disagree with. Insensitive, poorly timed, missing some facts, all possible. But if that led to Hell, there may not be many people left to go to Heaven. Right or wrong, everyone is allowed to voice their opinion in this day on message boards just like this.
V6 Mustang would have been far ahead of a 370z if they were really racing
How are you gathering this information? Not that it’s all about horsepower-to-weight, but the 370z makes more horsepower and is lighter than the V6 Mustang. But you’re forgetting the number of variables that can change which car is ahead of the other. Driving skill (especially while impaired) is a big one, and even moreso if the 370z was a manual transmission and the 2012 Mustang was an automatic– a lot more room for driver error, still not to discount a plethora of other possibilities.
A damn nurse drinking and drinking and leaving the scene where she could have helped the young man. I hope she is charged with manslaughter.
Nurses are the worse… high rates of prescription drug and alcohol abuse…
“Nurses are the worst” because one of them makes a bad decision….remember that when one of them is away from their family and loved ones working long hours taking care of you or your loved one.
Without nurses, doctors couldn’t do their jobs. This is just one bad apple. MarineVet, are “marines the worst for being angry drunks with pill problems?”
No, they’re not, so don’t stereotype…..
Really? Ridiculous of you to make such a harsh generalized statement! I hope you and your loved ones are never in need of medical care sir because you will likely run into a nurse or two. You’d better hope you get one that doesn’t fit under your umbrella!
Sorry if the facts hurt… ask anyone in law enforcement… No offense to the good one’s but there are a large number who abuse alcohol and drugs… End of story
As a NURSE she should have rendered assistance… she didn’t… knowing it’s her EX and if it is found that she purposefully ran into him which led to his death she should be charged with murder…
In anycase she is a Nurse no more…
She hit him on purpose, that should be murder. Unreal sad for the family involved. Why would you want someone who doesn’t want you. I don’t understand these people, just move on. Now a life was taken and she will sit behind bars for a long time. Think before you react, it just might save a life including your own.
Lindsay is a wonderful person. 1 horriable mistake and now someone has lost there life. It’s very tragic. No one should be drinking and driving but everyone has made mistakes in there life. Along with his family she also has to deal with this bad decision the rest of her life. Please remember her family is on social media as well as his family and be respectful.
No excuse, she is a nurse…should have stayed and helped him. Driving drunk , she deserves everything that is coming her way. Hope she gets life so maybe she can think about what she did. What a loser…..her family must be really proud.
(I don’t know how wonderful Lindsay is since I don’t know her). However, drinking and driving is NOT a mistake. Forgetting to subtract a check from your bank balance and bouncing a check is a mistake, driving under the influence, wrecking into someone and leaving the scene is NOT a mistake.
Nick, Thanks for admitting that you don’t know her. So how about also admitting that you do not know how much she was under the influence that caused her to make a series of very bad decisions. I’m not defending her, just pointing out that you have no idea of how this happened.
If she is so wonderful, why didn’t she help him. As an RN, I will automatically stop at accident if no ambulance is there yet. She’s a horrible person. Who does this? Horrible people do this and shame on her. She disgusts me and should have never hold the title of RN.
get that dumb ass lip smacking out of here. she is absolutely not a wonderful person. she is a thorough piece of trash!
She’s a psychopath! She intentionally killed someone, that’s not a mistake that’s premeditated murder and she should be killed by lethal injection like the vicious animal she is! One mistake my backside, do you think her previous dui and theft charges were just mistakes too? You’re as delusional as she is if you think this by any means is a mistake!
He was drunk to!
She’s employed by University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center formally Civista. I’d like a statement from this hospital and the nursing board as to how someone with a criminal history of theft and drunk driving has a license and a job in the medical field. To me that seems completely reckless on the facility’s behalf and definitely on the nursing board’s behalf.
She received a PBJ for her 2014 case. She was never actually charged with a DUI/ DWI. A theft charge won’t necessarily deter employment or revoke her board certification. Not in any means defending her AT ALL.
PBJ means you’re charged and took a plea. You can’t carry a license in a medical field if you have criminal convictions, specifically because you’re handling class drugs. She shouldn’t have a license, someone failed to report criminal activity to the licensing board.
Why? Why do YOU think that YOU deserve a statement? Get over your self.
We as a community deserve an answer as to why someone with a potential alcohol dependency issue is being left in a position to care for us and our loved ones. I certainly would not be a okay if I found out the nurse who was caring for me had been charged and found guilty of DUI, that to me shows carelessness for her health and safety as well as others. If you can’t uphold your oath off the clock you can’t be trusted on the clock.
Very good point!
She is not an RN at Charles Regional. She is/was a psych nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Her Facebook shows otherwise.
The truth: Lindsay was Ronnie’s ex girlfriend. She was jealous he started dating someone else recently (the day before she killed him to be exact). They were not “racing”.. he was trying to get away from her. She hit his car on purpose and left him there to die. She’s a horrible, psychotic person. Ronnie was a great guy, may he rest in peace
Funny because they were making out right before they left the bar. #fact
I believe this. She probably told them they were racing but he was probably trying to get away from her
She’s a nurse there was probably something she could of done but instead she decided to be a scumbag
Drunk and impaired, just the kind of Nurse I want working on me!
Trashy, drunk, over processed bleach blonde POS! You lost the race and decided to kill the other driver over WHAT???? But, your a white female, you will probably serve 2 yrs and be out to kill again.
Yes, let’s bring up the fact a crazy, scorned white woman killed her former lover. If they were black you southern MD hillbillies would be calling them everything under the sun.
She is a drunk cracker and this is why I hate white people they give us other white people a bad name!
Please don’t be surprised when she gets probation, if it was the other way around brother man would have gotten life SMH
during the interviews with Carter she was charged with DUI homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and numerous other DUI related charges.
I know for a fact that people at the bar tried to get him to take an Uber home but he refused. They were both so intoxicated they weren’t even walking straight. And they definately looked like more than just ex’s.
Since you were obviously a witness, you should speak with the police instead of making worthless comments online.
State your name then keyboard warrior, and we shall see if you were actually there…
I said the same thing… But nobody wants to hear it… Sad truth is if they never got into there cars this would had never happened. I’m sorry but I know he is gone and that is so sad and tragic. But you have to look at all the facts I watched them stumble out together not to mention what was going on inside… It’s just awful… God can only judge and I will wait till the trial…
Have fun in jail for life dumb ass people
This sounds like straight up Murder.
She is also a employee of CRMC. What a disgraceful piece of work!!!
can i be on jury please !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
She could be a nurse or an orangutan or a brain surgeon ….. this terrible tragedy has happened and we should respect the family of the victim. The truth always comes out in the end and speculation is just that. An absolute tragedy, I say. Ms. Crazy-pants is where she will be for a very long time and I’m so so sorry for Ronnie and his family. She is not going anywhere and I seriously doubt they will even consider bail. She is where she belongs. Let’s help his family people. That’s what we really need to be doing right now.
Well my opinion Ms. Canter should be charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular manslaughter and pre-meditated murder. The reason for pre-meditated murder is since she was the ex-girlfriend, maybe the relationship ended on bad terms. Ei
Nurse Jackie
Regardless of relationship status, priors, who has UBER or not, where they were or what they were drinking or how much, a life was lost because of someone’s actions. There was a clear and present danger, no absence of malice and borderline premeditation. No remorse was shown by staying at the scene proving obvious impairment of the thought processes. Judgement is not up to us.
I’m praying for both families involved. This can not be easy to hear about or easy to stand with a loved one that has done wrong. Huntingtown will miss you Ball. Rest easy my friend.
As for the comments, please if not for a minute, put yourself in either party’s shoes to hear or read such things.
To ConcernedCitizen,
You say that judgment is not up to us, I disagree. Judgment IS up to us. It’s called a jury!
Need to close all bars at 8:00 PM to consolidate the police clean up crew. Obviously no one works in Southern Maryland or these two would have been home. Remember nothing is being done about the driving around here and the every 18 hour road death is now down to 15 hours. Don’t be next!
Yes, that’s the answer. But here in the real world not everyone works 9-5.
What’s with the selfie of the murderer. No other criminal on here gets a mugshot and a selfie. What are they trying to make her look innocent. So heartless and inconsiderate of whoever posted her selfie.
So sorry for his family prayers are needed. I hope she fries
Yet the man who killed my mother while drunk driving never even went to jail. I still see him and his son in the papers for DUIs all the time smh
im sry. that sucks for that to happen. it will def make me think about doing more to make sure other ppl i kno dont drive drink
This woman had a previous DUI charge that she was allowed to plea down to a PBJ in 2014. As long as prosecutors in Maryland continue to allow PBJs on DUI cases, these things are going to happen. Unfortunately, there is no downside to driving under the influence in Maryland because offenders know that they can walk away with very little, if any, punishment.
That cannot be any farther from the truth in 2016. Yes, in previous years (maybe even in 2014), the rules were somewhat relaxed. If anyone has been in the area long enough, they may remember that you could purchased a mixed drink with a straw at the drive thru window of most bars. If you have not been here that long, you can look it up. Not more than 20 years ago, STM had the highest per capita number of liquor licenses in Maryland AND the highest number of fatalities due to drunk driving.
Fortunately, the DUI rules have been becoming increasingly intolerant and will eventually have an even better impact for the people of Southern Maryland.
We’re currently near the end of the transition period, so this is somewhat expected to happen until the program gets to every person in the area. Even then, impaired driving means impaired for a reason.
What dream world are you living in?
This is weird because they were all over each other right before they left, then as he drove passed the bar entrance he revved his engine. Then drove off. I don’t know what switched flipped in her head because estimating 20 min because it only takes 10 to 15 to get where he ended up from where he was at… then a short time later he’s gone. So sad, he will be missed.
Very sad no matter what the circumstances are
With that said I disagree that motor fatalities and vehicle accidents impact Calvert families the most every year I’d rather go with the heroin epidemic that has plagued our county
Just throwing this out there but no one knows anything but was typed people say they were being friendly in a bar they walked out together no one knows but them for all we know she could have wanted him drunk or he could have been so drunk he asked her to go home with him we dont know with that being said she said in a interview she ment to hit him that’s all we do know everyone needs to stop the rumors let Ronnie rest in peace and let god handle her she will get what she deserves if not sadly in jail it will happen on the streets so let him rest and the final report come out his family is reading all of everyone remarks its not what they want I’m sure
I saw them all over each other at da bar. Laughing and stumbling all over.
Maybe they having fun racing or she felt angry about his supposedly new girlfriend
And wanted to scare him a bit. Outcome is terrible though. One decision and both lives changed forever.
It looks like this is an open and shut case with all of these eye witness testimonies.
Young, Caucasian and female? She’ll only do about 9 months and maybe a year of probation. The last drunken Caucasian female driver (Catherine F. Lyon, Calvert County) ran over and murdered two people and was sentenced to 18 months with 5 years probation. So don’t be surprised when Lindsay L. Canter above gets less than a year.
You know it, IF she serve anytime she will do it county jail with work release.
So true. She will smile and bat her eyelashes. Case closed yet again.
Catherine Lyon received 18 months for one victim and 18 for the other. She did not leave the scene. She was found trying to help. Nobody should drive while intoxicated, but one was on purpose and one was not. All families are going through hell. This girl did not get bond and she will pay. Alcohol makes you do things you never would do sober. It’s poison
And who pray tell pours this alcohol down the throats of these murderers? YOU make the choice to drink it, to drink too much & do stupid sheeot. Don’t blame alcohol for someone making stupid decisions.
Why doesn’t everyone stop judging! Your are hipicrits yourself with skeletons in your own closet. His is the only one that makes judgement! Let both families deal with this. You are all crul people who say curl things! Accidents happen. For example like when ignorant people like all of you post things that you have no business posting. Shut the Hell up already and mind your own Damn business!
If he didnt pass away, all these comments would be about locking up 2 drunk drivers….but because he sadly passed (rip) no one talks about how he shouldn’t have been on the road driving either.
Reading isn’t your thing eh? Read all the comments dummy then get back to us.
He did read all the comments… The CCSO is refusing to classify Ronnie as a Drunk Driver.
If he was alive, he would also have been arrested with some charges pending:
– DUI
– Racing in result of Accident
“.but because he sadly passed (rip) no one talks about how he shouldn’t have been on the road driving either.”
Apparently not. There are a ton of comments about how he was drinking at the bar, Again, reading isn’t your thing.
Condolences to friends and family.
I love how the MD Case Information has missing or incorrect information…
Pulled from her charges….
Description: FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY RETURN AND REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
Location Stopped: SOLOMONS ISLAND RD @ ROUSBY HALL RD CALVERT COUNTY MD
Contributed to Accident?: NO
Personal Injury?: NO
How can this description clarify there it didn’t contribute to an accident or injury. Unless death isn’t an injury.
Because if she hit him on purpose it’s not an accident, it’s assault.
Let’s add a positive note on here:
SHES BEEN HELD WITHOUT BOND.
Hopefully, she’ll be held for many years.
Dont worry,these democratic judges probably will just give her a light sentence because they dont believe in putting people in jail.Look at what she got for her last DUI,Probation.And they wonder why this stuff keeps happening.SMH
Alcohol poured on top of emotional issues made this situation combustible. It always does. The ripple effect and collateral damage to the loved ones of those involved on both sides is heartbreaking. It always is. One bad decision led to another and to another. Does that script ever change? If you can’t control your alcohol intake then get some help. Fact is not everyone can. If you know friends or family who can’t help themselves INTERVENE. They need help. They know they have a problem but are incapable of stopping otherwise they would. At least you might be able to save their lives and others until they can admit their problem and take action in a program of recovery. The disease of alcoholism wants you isolated and wants you dead. It’s the real cause of death.
One hurdle crossed, now all we need is for the judge to make an example of this uncaring POS. We don’t need people like her walking around in a civilized society. If there is any justice she will be elderly when she is released from prison.
She copped a plea on a manslaughter charge. She’ll be out in under 5, bank on it.
The sentence for her crimes will not likely carry her into geezerness. She will be out in less than 5 years.
Judges dont want to put people in jail anymore,they would rather endanger the lives of law abiding citizens.Vote Get these democrats out of office because they care more about the criminal then the law abiding people.
