St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Charge Suspect with Child Abuse

February 16, 2017
Elijah Holmes Jr, 21, of Lexington Park

On February 10, 2017, Detective M. Hulse of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Charles Regional Medical Center located in La Plata, Maryland for the report of child abuse.

The investigation revealed a three-year-old juvenile victim received serious injuries while in the care and custody of Elijah Holmes Jr, 21, of Lexington Park. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, he was transported to another hospital for further medical treatment.

The initial account of events provided by Holmes on how the victim received the injuries was not consistent with medical reports. Subsequently, an additional interview was conducted. At that time, Holmes admitted to shaking the victim out of anger until he became lifeless.

Holmes was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on February 15, 2017, where he was charged with the following:

  • Child Abuse 2nd Degree-Custodian
  • Assault Second Degree

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending a review with the State’s Attorney.

Holmes is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on a no bond status.

19 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Charge Suspect with Child Abuse

  1. Kelvin Johnston on February 16, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Dang! Charles County be looking like Chicago or Detroit up in here! Nothing but thugs! Scared? You know we should be.

    Reply
    • anonymous on February 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      Nothing My glock 19 or Remington 870 can’t handle.

      Reply
  2. joe on February 16, 2017 at 11:21 am

    What a big boy beating up on little kid ,hang him

    Reply
  3. cheywolf on February 16, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Wow beat up a 3 year old, real tough. Loser…

    Reply
  4. Jimmy on February 16, 2017 at 11:26 am

    He should be beaten til he’s lifeless

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on February 16, 2017 at 11:47 am

    What a pig!

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on February 16, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    What a POS coward. That kid would have been better off if this trash would have just called the kids mother and said he was going to walk away. The kid would have had a better chance alone than in the care, I use that term lightly, of this POS.

    Reply
  7. Anon on February 16, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    That’s a pos right there

    Reply
  8. Nick on February 16, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    There is a special place in hell for people that hurt children.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on February 16, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Ur trash u give a bad name for our good black dad’s wow

    Reply
    • Big Dookie on February 21, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      now that a oxymoron if I ever heard one.

      Reply
  10. Anonymous on February 17, 2017 at 4:40 am

    Hey tough guy, why don’t you try hitting a man instead of a child. Sissy punk pos.

    Reply
  11. cheywolf on February 17, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Where is my comment? Such a liberal snowflake. What happened to the 1st amendment? Hmmm? I didn’t even post anything bad..

    Reply
    • Big Dookie on February 21, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Maybe they didn’t post it because it was your usual racist, hate mongering, idiotic, moronic, blabbering nonsense you love to spew?

      Yeah I think that’s why. Tool.

      Reply
  12. Anonymous on February 17, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Children should be protected. Children should be loved. Children should be a priority.

    Reply
  13. Tell You What on February 17, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Look at that peanut head lol

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on February 19, 2017 at 9:11 am

    U deserve what’s coming to ya champ.

    Reply
  15. Someone who knows.. on February 20, 2017 at 5:28 am

    This can’t be the

    Reply
  16. Someone who knows.. on February 20, 2017 at 5:30 am

    This cant be the son of the very important Elijah Holmes who lives his high life off his diabled daughters money. An the nephew of free, im shocked. Just kidding the whole family is violent an mental. His father is aggresive

    Reply

