St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Charge Suspect with Child Abuse

On February 10, 2017, Detective M. Hulse of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Charles Regional Medical Center located in La Plata, Maryland for the report of child abuse.
The investigation revealed a three-year-old juvenile victim received serious injuries while in the care and custody of Elijah Holmes Jr, 21, of Lexington Park. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, he was transported to another hospital for further medical treatment.
The initial account of events provided by Holmes on how the victim received the injuries was not consistent with medical reports. Subsequently, an additional interview was conducted. At that time, Holmes admitted to shaking the victim out of anger until he became lifeless.
Holmes was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on February 15, 2017, where he was charged with the following:
- Child Abuse 2nd Degree-Custodian
- Assault Second Degree
Additional charges may be forthcoming pending a review with the State’s Attorney.
Holmes is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center on a no bond status.
Dang! Charles County be looking like Chicago or Detroit up in here! Nothing but thugs! Scared? You know we should be.
Nothing My glock 19 or Remington 870 can’t handle.
What a big boy beating up on little kid ,hang him
Wow beat up a 3 year old, real tough. Loser…
He should be beaten til he’s lifeless
What a pig!
What a POS coward. That kid would have been better off if this trash would have just called the kids mother and said he was going to walk away. The kid would have had a better chance alone than in the care, I use that term lightly, of this POS.
That’s a pos right there
There is a special place in hell for people that hurt children.
Ur trash u give a bad name for our good black dad’s wow
now that a oxymoron if I ever heard one.
Hey tough guy, why don’t you try hitting a man instead of a child. Sissy punk pos.
Where is my comment? Such a liberal snowflake. What happened to the 1st amendment? Hmmm? I didn’t even post anything bad..
Maybe they didn’t post it because it was your usual racist, hate mongering, idiotic, moronic, blabbering nonsense you love to spew?
Yeah I think that’s why. Tool.
Children should be protected. Children should be loved. Children should be a priority.
Look at that peanut head lol
U deserve what’s coming to ya champ.
This can’t be the
This cant be the son of the very important Elijah Holmes who lives his high life off his diabled daughters money. An the nephew of free, im shocked. Just kidding the whole family is violent an mental. His father is aggresive