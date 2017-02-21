Upper Marlboro Man Arrested in Charlotte Hall on Drug Charges

On Monday, February 20, 2017, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified of a possible fraudulent prescription being passed at a Charlotte Hall pharmacy.

Detectives arrived and detained suspect Daniel Ligolo Ongele, 27 of Upper Marlboro, who attempted to obtain “Promethazine/Codeine syrup.”

He was found to be in possession of a USB thumb drive and a cellular phone, both of which were seized pending a forensic analysis.

Ongele was charged with “Attempting to obtain Promethazine/Codeine by fraud” and “Identity Theft”.

Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

